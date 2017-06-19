Press release from UNC Asheville:

UNC Asheville will hold a neighborhood meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, in the Reuter Center, Manheimer Room on campus, to provide an update on current university construction projects.

The projects include construction of new residence halls adjacent to Brown Hall; the renovation of Highsmith Student Union and connecting an existing university parking lot at W.T. Weaver Boulevard.

At the meeting, neighbors will have an opportunity to see site plans, learn more about the construction schedule, and hear updates about the next phase of the project.

“We are building new residence halls to meet student-demand for housing on campus, and we are excited to update our campus neighbors on this project and the renovations to Highsmith Union. You’ll see a transformed campus and, as a result, a transformed student experience, when construction is completed,” said UNC Asheville Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Bill Haggard.

The new student residences will provide affordable high-quality housing for students while helping reduce the high demand for rental housing off campus. Clustered in a community of three-and-four-story buildings, the new residences will become home to 294 students. The renovations of Highsmith Union will modernize the space and bring the student experience to the front and center of the building.

Haggard, along with David Todd, associate vice chancellor for campus operations, and John Pierce, vice chancellor for administration and finance, will be on hand at the neighborhood meeting to provide information and answer questions. The meeting is free and open to everyone. For more information, contact campusconstruction@unca.edu, call Campus Operations at 828.251.6564, or visit facilities.unca.edu/ construction.