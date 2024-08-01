News release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs:
On August 7, 2024, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning (OHIL) and Western NC VA Health Care System will host Veterans eXpeRience (VXR) – Showcase of Immersive Technology. Veterans are invited to attend throughout the day to experience extended reality (XR) as it is being used to deliver care within our facility and across VHA. VA is transforming the way Veterans receive and access their health care through virtual, mixed, and augmented reality – collectively called XR.VXR will give our nation’s heroes a firsthand opportunity to learn about and engage with these immersive technologies.
What to expect
- Veterans will use virtual reality (VR) headsets to test a variety of XR experiences, guided through these experiences by VA staff who are using XR and immersive technology in patient care.
- Everyone will leave VXR having experienced that XR in healthcare is not about gaming; it’s about transforming how Veterans receive and experience care.
How to Attend
There is no registration required for this event. Attendees can arrive at Charles George VA Medical Center’s atrium (1100 Tunnel Road Asheville, NC) any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
