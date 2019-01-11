Press release from the Caldwell Arts Council:

The Caldwell Arts Council is pleased to host a western regional showcase of artwork by members of the Watercolor Society of North Carolina March 1-30, 2019.

An opening reception will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., hosted by Caldwell County Schools Association of Educational Office Professionals (CCSAEOP). The exhibition will continue through March 30, 2019 – free and open to the public – Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Watercolor Society of North Carolina, Inc. (WSNC) is a non-profit art organization founded to encourage and recognize professional and artistic excellence through competitions and by elevating standards in watermedia to increase the visibility and stature of watercolor as an artistic medium.

WSNC strives to strengthen and promote watercolor throughout the state by hosting workshops featuring nationally recognized artists, by sponsoring juried exhibitions, and by educating artistis, collectors, art enthusiasts, and the people of North Carolina through informational programs.

Programs and activities provide stimulating interaction and technical information to watercolor artists from the novice to the professional.

There are over 75 artists who are members of the WSNC and reside in the western part of the state. They form the Western Region of the WSNC.

The Caldwell Arts Council presents the arts in all its forms to the people of Caldwell County. Located at 601 College Avenue in Lenoir, the Caldwell Arts Council is open Tuesday-Friday 9am-5pm and Saturdays 10am-2pm, free to the public. Phone 828-754-2486; Website www.caldwellarts.com.