Local Subway® restaurants have launched a new program focused on teenagers’ favorite pastimes: social media and creating short videos.

This spring, high schools in participating areas are invited to create videos for the Subway Fresh Fit®* Video Contest. The contest encourages classrooms, clubs, teams or after-school groups to showcase how they choose to live a balanced lifestyle. The grand prize winning school will receive a $1,500 grant to use as they see fit. Second and third place winners will also be awarded school grants. High schools can submit one video entry per school.

“Having a balanced lifestyle is more than just eating nutritious food and exercising. It includes all aspects of our daily lives: mind, body and spirit,” said Tom Harvey, local Subway owner. “We hope this contest encourages students to reflect on their own lifestyles and spread the word about the importance of practicing healthy habits.”

Schools who choose to participate in the Subway Fresh Fit® Video Contest can enter to win by gathering together a group of students to create a short video — up to one minute in length — to explain what wellness means to them. They’ll submit the video via their school’s Twitter page using the hashtag #SubwayFreshFitContest. Videos with the highest amount of “likes” will move on as one of the five finalists in their area. Finalists’ videos will then move on to a panel of judges for a final selection of grand prize winners.

Each contest participant will receive a coupon for a free 6-inch sandwich at participating Subway restaurants. Finalists will receive a $150 Subway Gift Card and qualify to be one of the grand prize winners. First, second and third place winners will receive school grants of $1,500, $1,000 and $500, respectively. School submissions and finalist voting will take place in March and April. The deadline for video submissions is April 22. Grand prize winners will be announced in May.

For more information on the Subway Fresh Fit® Video Contest, please visit www. FreshFitContest.com or contact Debbie Atkins at 864-242-4665.

