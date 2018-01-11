Press release:

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. — All local residents are invited to participate in the Black Mountain Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Marchers and supporters will gather at the Black Mountain Town Square at Montreat Road and State Street at 9:30 a.m. There will be music and speakers and then the route will proceed west on the south side of State Street for two blocks to Dougherty Street (at the Thai Basil restaurant corner), then return on the north side of State Street back to Town Square.

Crossing guards and police officers will supervise the activity at cross streets. Organizers expect more than 100 people to take part in the march, including men, women and children of all ages.

The march is organized in conjunction with the national Women’s March taking place this year in Las Vegas with a two-day conference called “March to the Polls,” and the Women’s March 2.0 in Asheville.

The theme of the 2018 marches, according to organizer Sarah Vekasi, is “Together We Rise,” supporting women’s and children’s safety, health care, racial equity, voter registration for all and equality for women in the workplace and society. Speakers include local middle school student Elsa Quam, who says, “I want people to hear my voice even though I am a kid.”

“Women, children, and our allies are rising up all over this country in support of one another,” Vekasi said. “We are marching under a large umbrella for women’s rights — to be seen, heard, and respected. If one is harmed, everyone is harmed. We need to create, protect, and respect equal rights for everyone.”

For more information, contact indivisibleblkmtn@gmail.com or sarahsunshine7@gmail.com. Donations are welcome to help defray costs of the event.