Press release from ZaPow Gallery:

ZaPow Gallery, the premier illustration and narrative art gallery in the Southeast, will be hosting its Second Annual Juried Open Show March 2020. If you are an illustrator or narrative artist living in the WNC area this is your chance to show your work along with the best illustrators and narrative artists in the region. Participating in a show such as this allows you to not only exhibit with your peers and but also helps you reach art collectors interested in illustration and narrative artwork.

ZaPow’s first Open Show was a huge success with over 90 artists participating from the WNC area. So show us your best work! The opening reception for the 2019 show was a phenomenal night with hundreds of guests attending. The winning artists were picked by an impartial jury, and prizes were given out for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, as well as a few honorable mentions.

The deadline to apply for the 2020 Juried Open Show is Saturday, Feb. 1. To apply, email 2 jpgs to lauren@zapow.com. It is free to apply (sales of accepted artwork will be handled on a 50/50 commission basis). Accepted artists will be notified between February 1-14. Accepted art must be hand-delivered to ZaPow Gallery between Saturday, Feb. 15, and Sunday, March 8. 150 Coxe Ave., Suite 101, Asheville, NC.

Shipped artwork will NOT be accepted. Only local WNC artists living in the following counties may participate: Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Marion, Madison, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, and Yancey.

DETAILS:

What: Juried Open Show for any illustrative, pop or narrative Art that has been created in the last two years.

Who Can Apply: Illustrators and narrative artists living in Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Marion, Madison, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, and Yancey counties.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Feb. 1.

Accepted artists will be notified between Feb. 1-14. Accepted art must be delivered to the gallery between Feb. 15 and March 8. Shipped artwork will

not be accepted. This is a showcase of exclusively local artists.

SHOW DATES: Saturday, March 14-Sunday, April 12.

How to Apply: email 2 jpgs to lauren@zapow.com.

Where: ZaPow, 150 Coxe Ave., Suite 101, Asheville, NC

Cost to Apply: FREE.