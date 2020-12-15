Asheville chefs and bartenders share DIY gift ideas

Editor’s note: Recipes for items featured can be found at the end of this article.

Though calendars and day planners seemed as obsolete and useless in 2020 as business suits and lipstick, time marched on while we were all home-schooling and Zoom-meeting. Hanukkah is nearly over, Christmas is around the corner, and you’ve barely put a dent in your holiday gifting list.

Fear not! Easy, delicious, thoughtful and inexpensive solutions are as close as your kitchen with a little help from these local pros.

‘The best thing I’ve ever tasted’

Ashley English, author of several books about food and small-scale homesteading, is full of ideas for edible gifts. In November, one of her Small Measure Sunday School Zoom classes demonstrated 10 possibilities, including infused oils, flavored salts, granola and Irish cream. When considering what to make, she says, first keep the recipient in mind in order to create something meaningful or useful.

Also, she adds, consider the gift’s destination. “If you’re shipping, it needs to be shelf-stable, like seasoned salts, granola and flavored nuts,” she says. “If you’re going to deliver it yourself, even if you drop it at the front door, you have more options.”

One of her personal favorites from the Zoom class was seasoned black and green olives. “I told my husband these olives were the best things I’ve ever tasted, and I made them!” she says with a laugh. “They reminded me of something I might get at Cúrate.”

Coffee rub for steaks

Since moving to Asheville and joining the staff at Benne on Eagle this summer, then moving into the position of chef de cuisine in October, Malcolm McMillian has spent most of his time in the restaurant’s kitchen. But when he visited family in Charlotte recently, he dug into the host’s cupboards for ingredients to create a coffee rub for the steaks he was grilling.

“Most of these things people already have, but if not, they’re easy to find at the grocery,” he says. “Put it in 4-ounce jars with a bow on top, and it makes a great stocking stuffer.”

McMillan recommends rubbing the spice blend on steaks right before they hit the hot grill, but chicken or pork should be done 30 minutes in advance and fish or skewered shrimp should be rubbed just 10 minutes before cooking.

Tin treats

Kim Lloyd, owner of Celine and Company Catering, is a fan of presentation when it comes to food gifts, and she prefers containers that can be used again when the edible item is gone. “A few years ago, I gave all the ladies in my family vintage tins filled with high-quality cocoa. I love Cacao Barry brand, but any unsweetened cocoa works,” Lloyd says.

She finds her tins at Lexington Avenue Antiques on Walnut Street, then portions the cocoa in resealable plastic bags before tucking it inside. Finally, Lloyd wraps the tins with ribbon and ties on a scroll with two recipes: Aunt Kim’s Go-To Cocoa Brownies and Aunt Kim’s homemade chocolate syrup.

“The chocolate syrup is great for making hot cocoa, and this year especially, I recommend it for chocolate martinis,” she says.

Prime time for peppermint

What’s hot cocoa without marshmallows? Chef Jill Wasilewski, owner of Ivory Road Café & Kitchen in Arden, has that covered with a unique homemade confection. “I’ve been making food gifts my whole life and done lots of different things,” she says. “One that people really love is homemade marshmallows. They’re not supersimple — it’s sticky until it sets — but they’re not that hard either, and they’re worth every minute of effort.”

Wasilewski starts with a basic recipe, then adds whatever flavors her imagination suggests. December, she notes, is prime time for peppermint. “In hot cocoa, the peppermint melts, and it’s delicious.”

She suggests packaging the marshmallows in holiday-themed boxes that can be found in craft stores. Wasilewski also sells them prepackaged at Ivory Road.

Curried nuts

Rachel Kalin, a personal chef who also prepares meals for Jewish Family Services of WNC, admits she’s not much of a baker, though she gave it a shot at the start of the COVID-19 shutdown. “I started baking challah while I was figuring things out and selling it to neighbors, but I just don’t like dealing with flour,” she confesses.

She prefers savory, and over the summer she dehydrated chili peppers she bought from vendors at the River Arts District Farmers Market. For gifts, she grinds the peppers to mix with locally produced Celtic Sea Salt, then puts the seasoned salt in little jars.

She also developed a recipe for curried nuts that make a tasty gift. “This is so easy to make,” she says, though advises not leaving the kitchen while the nuts are in the oven as they can burn in a flash.

“You can eat these on their own as a snack, with a beer or toss them in a salad,” she says. “I put some on a hot fudge sundae, and the combo of sweet, salt, spice, cold and heat was perfection.”

Bitters

Becky Bronson and Spencer Schultz — beverage managers for Cucina 24 and The Admiral, respectively — launched their side gig, Bad Art Cocktail Co., in 2015, making draft sodas. They’ve since added bitters, tonics, mixers and concentrated syrups to their repertoire.

Bitters, in particular, the couple say, are simple to make as gifts for friends who keep a home bar. “Bitters are the bartender’s salt and pepper,” Schultz explains. “Adding a couple of drops accents a cocktail.”

But bitters are best bestowed upon those who don’t mind waiting three months for the citrus peels, dried fruits and bitter herbs and spices to infuse into the starter jar of high-proof grain alcohol.

For more immediate gratification, Schultz urges amateur mixologists to try making batches of cocktails as gifts for friends, alcohol and all. “Boozy stir drinks like Manhattans, Old-Fashioneds and martinis work best,” he notes. He recommends consulting spirits-dedicated guides and the internet for a huge selection of recipes for bitters and cocktails.

“Everyone loves a cocktail or two over Christmas,” he points out. “Especially this year.”



Ashley English's seasoned olives Makes 1½ cups 1½ cups green or black olives, such as picholine or kalamata (pitted or not), rinsed and drained

One 1½- to 2-cup capacity jar with lid Marinade for green olives:

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Three garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons oregano, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves*

Finely grated zest of one orange (preferably organic)

*Remove the leaves from the stems by running two fingers down each stem. Marinade for black olives:

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Three garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons rosemary, chopped

Two bay leaves

Finely grated zest of one lemon (preferably organic) Place the olives, garlic, herbs and citrus zest in a glass jar. Pour the olive oil over the ingredients. Place a lid onto the jar and give it a good shake. Refrigerate to marinate for 24 hours. Keep the olives chilled and consume within two weeks. Note: For gifting purposes, these are best given to recipients located nearby, as they can be taken from your refrigerator to theirs without much delay in refrigeration time. They are best served at room temperature, so make sure to pass that information on to your recipients.



Malcolm McMillian’s coffee rub 1/4 cup Tajin (spice blend brand found in Latino markets)

2 tablespoons ground coffee

1/4 cup paprika

2 tablespoons ground black pepper

2 tablespoons kosher salt (must be kosher salt, not iodized salt)

1 tablespoon white sugar Put all ingredients in a bowl. Using a whisk, mix very well until everything is thoroughly blended. Place in 4-ounce airtight jars.



Kim Lloyd’s homemade chocolate syrup 1½ cups granulated sugar

1 cup Dutch-processed cocoa powder

1 pinch salt

1 cup water

2 teaspoons vanilla In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine sugar, cocoa powder and salt. Whisk to combine. Gradually stir in the water and stir until well blended. Set over medium heat, stirring constantly until mixture comes to a boil. Boil three minutes, stirring frequently with a whisk and reducing heat if syrup threatens to boil over. Remove from heat; pour into heatproof 4-cup measuring cup or pitcher. Cool on counter (uncovered) until it reaches room temperature, then pour through a fine-mesh strainer into a 2½-cup-capacity container. Stir in vanilla. Store covered in refrigerator. Note: Add extra water for a more pourable syrup or a handful of chocolate chips for more of a chocolate sauce.



Jill Wasilewski’s homemade marshmallows Basic recipe yields about 40 marshmallows 3 (1/4-ounce) envelopes granulated gelatin

2 cups sugar

2/3 cup corn syrup

1/4 cup water

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vanilla extract Prepare a 9-by-13-inch pan by dusting it very generously and evenly with powdered sugar. Be prepared with a rubber spatula and nonstick cooking spray, such as Pam, before starting. Also be prepared with any toppings you may want to add to your marshmallows, such as crushed peppermint, mini-chocolate chips, toffee bits, etc. Bloom gelatin by sprinkling over 1/2 cup of water in the bowl of an electric mixer; let sit for five minutes. Boil sugar, corn syrup and water, and using a candy thermometer, bring to 235 degrees exactly. Pour sugar syrup over gelatin in mixer bowl, beat slowly to incorporate then turn to high and beat until mixture thickens drastically. (The time it takes to do this will vary based on the temperature of your kitchen. On a hot day, this could take up to 10 minutes, while on a cold day it might happen much more quickly.) Add salt and vanilla. Spray your rubber spatula generously with the nonstick cooking spray and, working as quickly as possible, transfer the marshmallow mixture from the mixing bowl to the prepared pan, spreading flat and evenly. (The mixture will continue to set up and be very sticky. You may have to spray your rubber spatula more than once during this process.) Top with any preferred toppings. Let marshmallow tray sit at room temperature for one hour to set. Dust the top evenly and generously with powdered sugar and cut into 1¼-by-1¼-inch squares. Marshmallows keep well in an airtight container for up to two weeks.



Rachel Kalin’s curried nuts 1 cup raw almonds

1 cup raw walnuts

1 cup raw cashews

1/2 cup raw macadamia nuts

1/2 cup raw hazelnuts

1 tablespoon pink sea salt (ground fine to medium)

1 tablespoon garam masala

1 tablespoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon cardamom

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic granules

pinch or two of nutmeg

pinch or two ground black pepper

1/4 cup melted ghee (clarified butter)

2 tablespoons honey Preheat oven to 275 degrees and prepare a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. In a large enough bowl for the nuts, whisk the melted ghee with honey. Then whisk in all ground spices. Add more salt if needed. Toss in nuts and use a spatula to coat them evenly. Spread nuts in an even layer on the lined baking sheet and begin roasting. After 10 minutes, pull the tray out and toss the nuts. Continue roasting then tossing the nuts every 10 minutes for up to 30 minutes. Depending on your oven, it may take longer, but check every five minutes after the 30-minute mark. Let nuts cool completely before storing.

Note: Use any combination of your favorite nuts.