Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings April 16-22

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Hi-Wire Brewing released two collaborative beers over the past week. SMASH Pils II (5% ABV), brewed with The Black Abbey Brewing Co., is a single malt, single hop (Callista) pilsner, and is available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft. Also now available is Haze-Sesh (4.9% ABV), a hazy session IPA made with Oskar Blues Brewery, double dry-hopped with Cashmere and Wataku. It’s available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft. Both beers will see limited distribution.

Small-batch beers and ciders

UpCountry Brewing Co. releases Hazy Train Hazy Pale Ale (5.8% ABV), double dry-hopped with Citra, Galena and Simcoe, in both its West Asheville and Brevard taprooms on Wednesday, April 17.

(13 percent ABV), brewed in collaboration with Denver-based Bruz Beers on Wednesday, April 17, at both of its locations. Pisgah Brewing Co. releases LEAF Session Ale on Wednesday, April 17, at 6 p.m. in its taproom. Described as “refreshingly hoppy,” it will also be available at Spring LEAF 2019, May 9-12.

(7.9% ABV), hopped with Zythos, Cascade and Simcoe, on Thursday, April 18, at all four of its locations. Ginger’s Revenge releases a Carrot and Peppermint ginger beer (4.7% ABV) on Sunday, April 21.

Special events