Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings April 16-22

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Hi-Wire Brewing released two collaborative beers over the past week. SMASH Pils II (5% ABV), brewed with The Black Abbey Brewing Co., is a single malt, single hop (Callista) pilsner, and is available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft. Also now available is Haze-Sesh (4.9% ABV), a hazy session IPA made with Oskar Blues Brewery, double dry-hopped with Cashmere and Wataku. It’s available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft. Both beers will see limited distribution.
- Bhramari Brewing Co. releases Franny’s Farmhouse (5.5% ABV), a hemp-infused farmhouse IPA brewed in collaboration with Franny’s Farmacy, Listermann Brewing Co. and White Labs Asheville, on Saturday, April 20. It will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft.
- Oskar Blues releases JAHvanilla Ten FIDY Imperial Stout (14.3% ABV) on Saturday, April 20. The beer was made using a blend of bourbon barrel-aged Ten FIDY and double bourbon-barrel aged Ten FIDY, plus Hotbox Roasters’ cold brew coffee and Madagascar vanilla beans. 19.2 ounce stovetop cans cost $12.50 each and 10 ounce pours cost $10.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- UpCountry Brewing Co. releases Hazy Train Hazy Pale Ale (5.8% ABV), double dry-hopped with Citra, Galena and Simcoe, in both its West Asheville and Brevard taprooms on Wednesday, April 17.
- Thirsty Monk Brewery releases a Belgian-style Quad (13 percent ABV), brewed in collaboration with Denver-based Bruz Beers on Wednesday, April 17, at both of its locations.
- Pisgah Brewing Co. releases LEAF Session Ale on Wednesday, April 17, at 6 p.m. in its taproom. Described as “refreshingly hoppy,” it will also be available at Spring LEAF 2019, May 9-12.
- Highland Brewing Co. taps a fresh batch of Give ‘em Helles, Katie! German-style Helles (4.9% ABV) on Thursday, April 18, then follows it up on Saturday, April 20, with Double Tap DIPA (8.7% ABV), hopped with Centennial, Citra, Centennial, Amarillo, Azacca and Denali hops and featuring 42 pounds of freshly pureed pineapple.
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps an Imperial Red IPA (7.9% ABV), hopped with Zythos, Cascade and Simcoe, on Thursday, April 18, at all four of its locations.
- Ginger’s Revenge releases a Carrot and Peppermint ginger beer (4.7% ABV) on Sunday, April 21.
Special events
- Bruisin’ Ales‘ next free tasting takes place Saturday, April 20, 2-4 p.m., and features selections from Fonta Flora Brewery. Samples from kegs of Best Budz (a dry-hopped DIPA conditioned on hemp flowers) and Sedentary Reverence (an imperial stout aged on Videri cacao nibs, vanilla beans, ancho chile peppers and Ceylon cinnamon, brewed in collaboration with Perennial Artisan Ales) will be poured.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.