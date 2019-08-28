Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Sideways Farm & Brewery releases Historic Table Porter (2.6% ABV) on Friday, Aug. 30. Inspired by an English Table Porter recipe from the early 1800s, the beer will be available in 750 milliliter bottles for $9 each and as various-sized pours.

(2.6% ABV) on Friday, Aug. 30. Inspired by an English Table Porter recipe from the early 1800s, the beer will be available in 750 milliliter bottles for $9 each and as various-sized pours. Bhramari Brewing Co. releases four collaborative beers, each called Above the Clouds, on Saturday, Aug. 31: a Triple Dry-Hopped Triple IPA (10.5% ABV) and a Double Dry-Hopped Session IPA (2.9% ABV), both made with DSSOLVR; an IPA with Skittles (7% ABV) made with Listermann Brewing Co. of Cincinnati; and a Sour Melon Milkshake IPA (6.6% ABV) made with New Anthem Beer Project of Wilmington, NC.

Small-batch beers and ciders

The Collaboratory is currently pouring Oskar Blues Brewery‘s Lemm On (4.8% ABV), a lemon-terpened IPA hopped with Azacca, Cashmere and Citra.

(4.8% ABV), a lemon-terpened IPA hopped with Azacca, Cashmere and Citra. Wedge Brewing Co. is currently pouring River Love India Black Ale (4.1% ABV) and Love Lizard (4.6% ABV), a sour ale with dragon fruit and guava.

(4.1% ABV) and (4.6% ABV), a sour ale with dragon fruit and guava. Catawba Brewing Co. taps an English Porter on Thursday, Aug. 29, at all four of its locations.

on Thursday, Aug. 29, at all four of its locations. Thirsty Monk Brewery releases Thirsty Monk Quad (10% ABV) on Friday, Aug. 30, at both of its locations.

(10% ABV) on Friday, Aug. 30, at both of its locations. Black Mountain Cider & Mead releases six new beverages on Saturday, Aug. 31, in honor of its sixth anniversary: The Privateer (blueberry mojito mead); Little Dragon (strawberry-tarragon mead); Scarecrow (cider with chai spices); Oak-Aged Scarecrow (cider with chai-spices, aged in a barrel for three months); The Dreadnought (scrumpy, lagered on apple skins for eight months before pressing); and The Churchill (cider with elderberry and elderflower).

Special events