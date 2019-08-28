Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Sideways Farm & Brewery releases Historic Table Porter (2.6% ABV) on Friday, Aug. 30. Inspired by an English Table Porter recipe from the early 1800s, the beer will be available in 750 milliliter bottles for $9 each and as various-sized pours.
- Bhramari Brewing Co. releases four collaborative beers, each called Above the Clouds, on Saturday, Aug. 31: a Triple Dry-Hopped Triple IPA (10.5% ABV) and a Double Dry-Hopped Session IPA (2.9% ABV), both made with DSSOLVR; an IPA with Skittles (7% ABV) made with Listermann Brewing Co. of Cincinnati; and a Sour Melon Milkshake IPA (6.6% ABV) made with New Anthem Beer Project of Wilmington, NC.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- The Collaboratory is currently pouring Oskar Blues Brewery‘s Lemm On (4.8% ABV), a lemon-terpened IPA hopped with Azacca, Cashmere and Citra.
- Wedge Brewing Co. is currently pouring River Love India Black Ale (4.1% ABV) and Love Lizard (4.6% ABV), a sour ale with dragon fruit and guava.
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps an English Porter on Thursday, Aug. 29, at all four of its locations.
- Thirsty Monk Brewery releases Thirsty Monk Quad (10% ABV) on Friday, Aug. 30, at both of its locations.
- Black Mountain Cider & Mead releases six new beverages on Saturday, Aug. 31, in honor of its sixth anniversary: The Privateer (blueberry mojito mead); Little Dragon (strawberry-tarragon mead); Scarecrow (cider with chai spices); Oak-Aged Scarecrow (cider with chai-spices, aged in a barrel for three months); The Dreadnought (scrumpy, lagered on apple skins for eight months before pressing); and The Churchill (cider with elderberry and elderflower).
Special events
- Bruisin’ Ales hosts back-to-back free tastings on Friday, Aug. 30. Samples from Hi-Wire Brewing will be poured 3-5 p.m. and ones from Fonta Flora Brewery will be doled out 5-7 p.m.
- Bhramari hosts the second yearly Above the Clouds festival, featuring hazy and hoppy beers, on Saturday, Aug. 31. Read Tony Kiss’ preview of the event here.
