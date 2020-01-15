Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 14-20

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Hi-Wire Brewing has launched two new series of packaged products. The Local Lager series’ first release, Bohemian Dark Lager (5.2% ABV), is available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft. Meanwhile, Blueberry Mango Sour Smoothie (5.5% ABV), made with 100 pounds of fruit per barrel, kicks off the Sour Smoothie Series. A limited amount of four-packs of 16-ounce cans are available across Hi-Wire’s distribution footprint, and the beer is also on draft in Hi-Wire taprooms.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Highland Brewing Co. is currently pouring Walk on the Mild Side (4.6% ABV), a British dark mild.

Special events