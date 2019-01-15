Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 15-21

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Archetype Brewing Co. has a dual can release on Thursday, Jan. 17, at noon. Unruly Mystic Coffee Porter and Shoulder Devil DIPA will each be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. Customers are invited to stop by starting at 11 a.m. to watch the canning process.
- Burial Beer Co. has a triple can release on Saturday, Jan. 19, at noon. Liturgy of the Forever Silenced DIPA (10 percent ABV), double dry-hopped with Nelson, Citra, Motueka and Enigma; Deliver Us To Evil (10 percent ABV), a blend of barrel-aged porter and young imperial stout, aged with cocoa nibs, dates, cinnamon, ancho, arbol and guajillo; and The Ballad of Chaos Baklava Imperial Brown (8.8 percent ABV), brewed with vanilla, cinnamon, honey, lactose, pistachios and rose will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Oskar Blues Brewery releases Experimental Tart – Blonde and Experimental Tart – Red on Tuesday, Jan. 15, followed by Interstate SMaSH Express, Idaho 7 on Thursday, Jan. 17.
- UpCountry Brewing Co. taps Hazy Love DIPA (9.3 percent ABV), hopped with Citra, Ahtanum and Galena, on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at its West Asheville location and Thursday, Jan. 17, at its Brevard taproom.
- On Thursday, Jan. 17, Pisgah Brewing Co. releases this year’s version of Butcher Babe Smoked Porter. The beer was brewed in honor of Foothills Butcher Bar, whose team contributed to the beverage by smoking Pisgah’s organic barley with mixed oak and hickory for four days. It will make its debut at the Black Mountain Butcher Bar and then be available exclusively at Pisgah’s taproom and at the Butcher Bars in West Asheville and Black Mountain.
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps an India Pale Lager on Thursday, Jan. 17, at all four of its locations.
- On Friday, Jan. 18, Highland Brewing Co. releases Irregardless (8.2 percent ABV), a black IPA brewed with Chinook, Simcoe, Summit and Mosaic hops, then dry hopped with Denali and Mosaic.
- Ginger’s Revenge unveils a Plum and Green Tea ginger beer on Sunday, Jan. 20.
Special events
- One World Brewing West hosts a benefit concert on Sunday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. Local musicians Rachel Waterhouse, CaroMia Tiller, April Bennett, Ashley Heath, Amanda Hollifield Gardner, Laura Blackley, Eleanor Underhill, Nicole Nicolopoulos, Cary Fridley, Hope Griffin, Debrissa McKinney, Soleil Sunshine LeBlanc and Kate Smith will perform. Tickets are $5 and 100 percent of proceeds will go towards the Equal Rights Amendment – North Carolina Alliance. The fundraiser is in addition to One World’s month-long campaign for the Pink Boots Society, which receives a portion of sales from Citra Bomb IPA at the brewery’s downtown location and Mango Berliner Weisse at its West Asheville location.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.