Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 15-21

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Archetype Brewing Co. has a dual can release on Thursday, Jan. 17, at noon. Unruly Mystic Coffee Porter and Shoulder Devil DIPA will each be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. Customers are invited to stop by starting at 11 a.m. to watch the canning process.

Burial Beer Co. has a triple can release on Saturday, Jan. 19, at noon. Liturgy of the Forever Silenced DIPA (10 percent ABV), double dry-hopped with Nelson, Citra, Motueka and Enigma; Deliver Us To Evil (10 percent ABV), a blend of barrel-aged porter and young imperial stout, aged with cocoa nibs, dates, cinnamon, ancho, arbol and guajillo; and The Ballad of Chaos Baklava Imperial Brown (8.8 percent ABV), brewed with vanilla, cinnamon, honey, lactose, pistachios and rose will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Oskar Blues Brewery releases Experimental Tart – Blonde and Experimental Tart – Red on Tuesday, Jan. 15, followed by Interstate SMaSH Express, Idaho 7 on Thursday, Jan. 17.

UpCountry Brewing Co. taps Hazy Love DIPA (9.3 percent ABV), hopped with Citra, Ahtanum and Galena, on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at its West Asheville location and Thursday, Jan. 17, at its Brevard taproom.

On Thursday, Jan. 17, Pisgah Brewing Co. releases this year's version of Butcher Babe Smoked Porter. The beer was brewed in honor of Foothills Butcher Bar, whose team contributed to the beverage by smoking Pisgah's organic barley with mixed oak and hickory for four days. It will make its debut at the Black Mountain Butcher Bar and then be available exclusively at Pisgah's taproom and at the Butcher Bars in West Asheville and Black Mountain.

Catawba Brewing Co. taps an India Pale Lager on Thursday, Jan. 17, at all four of its locations.

On Friday, Jan. 18, Highland Brewing Co. releases Irregardless (8.2 percent ABV), a black IPA brewed with Chinook, Simcoe, Summit and Mosaic hops, then dry hopped with Denali and Mosaic.

Ginger's Revenge unveils a Plum and Green Tea ginger beer on Sunday, Jan. 20.

Special events