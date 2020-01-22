Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 21-27

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Hi-Wire Brewing‘s annual collaboration mix-pack is currently available throughout its distribution footprint. The latest edition includes Almost West IPA (6.8% ABV), created with Eugene, Ore.’s Ninkasi Brewing Co. and dry-hopped with Citra, BRU-1, Amarillo and Zappa; Intercontinental Contemporary Pilsner (5% ABV), created with Tampa, Fla.’s Cigar City Brewing, featuring hops from South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and the U.S., plus North Carolina-grown heirloom Jimmy Red Corn and German malt; and Belgian Stout (7% ABV), made with New Belgium Brewing Co. and featuring additions of orange and star anise. Each 12-pack of 12-ounce cans features four cans of each beer. The brewery also releases Kveik Imperial Stout (8.5% ABV), featuring additions of High Noon cold brew and cacao nibs, on Saturday, Jan. 25. It will be available in 750-milliliter bottles for $15 each at both of its Asheville taprooms and will not see distribution.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Guidon Brewing Co. will be pouring a cask Pale Ale from its beer engine on Wednesday, Jan. 22, and will celebrate its first anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 25, with the release of its Vienna Lager .

from its beer engine on Wednesday, Jan. 22, and will celebrate its first anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 25, with the release of its . Catawba Brewing Co. taps POG Hazy IPA (5.5% ABV), made with passion fruit, blood orange and guava, and hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo, on Thursday, Jan. 23, at all four of its taprooms.

Special events