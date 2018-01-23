Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 23-29

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Ginger’s Revenge Original (5.8 percent ABV) is now available in 12-ounce bottles. Made with Hawaiian ginger, cane sugar, grapefruit juice, habanero pepper and spices, the ginger beer brewery’s first bottled product receives an official release party Friday, Jan. 26.

Burial Beer Co. releases three collaboration beers on Saturday, Jan. 27, at noon. One for Me Helles-Style Lager is made with Other Half Brewing Co. and brewed with 100 percent light German pilsner malt, decocted and dosed with German Grungeist hops in the whirlpool. It will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and see limited distribution. Also made with Other Half, One for You Helles-Style Lager is aged on pineapple, coconut and vanilla beans and dry-hopped with Mosaic lupulin powder. It will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and not see distribution. Jumping the Pool is a table sour with pink lemonade blueberries, made with Night Shift Brewing. It was fermented in wine barrels and made from 100 percent North Carolina grain, aged six months in wood and then refermented on North Carolina pink lemonade blueberries. The bottle-conditioned, 750-milliliter vessels will not see distribution.

Small-batch beers

In honor of its 10th anniversary, Thirsty Monk releases Saint Asheville Honey Citrus Tripel on Tuesday, Jan. 23. It’s brewed with Citra and Mandarina hops, locally-sourced wildflower honey and finished on a mixture of citrus zests.

Catawba Brewing Co. taps an American Wheat Wine (8.6 percent ABV) on Thursday, Jan. 25, at all four of its tasting rooms. It's made with over 50 percent malted wheat, plus Simcoe, Amarillo and Mosaic hops. Brown Bear Nutella Brown Ale (5.2 percent ABV) arrives Friday, Jan. 26. The final release in the brewery's three-part Bear Season campaign takes its flagship English brown ale and adds cocoa nibs and natural hazelnut flavor.

Hi-Wire Brewing taps a Ginger Cayenne Gose (4.2 percent ABV) at its South Slope tasting room on Friday, Jan. 26.

Sanctuary Brewing Co. starts celebrating its second "Beerversary" early on Wednesday, Jan. 24, with the release of a brown ale made with local, organic raspberries and aged for 10 months in wine barrels. The official party takes place Sunday, Jan. 28, featuring First Bourbon Barrel Stout and bourbon-oaked, vanilla and cinnamon variants on Weekend Joe Coffee Stout.

New breweries