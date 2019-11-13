Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Nov. 12-18

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Highland Brewing Co. releases 2019 Cold Mountain Winter Ale , Imperial Cold Mountain and Coconut Cold Mountain on Thursday, Nov. 14. For more information on these packaged brews and special cask versions of Cold Mountain that will be tapped throughout the release weekend, read Tony Kiss’ article.

Catawba Brewing Co. releases Honey Combed Honey Nut Breakfast Stout (6.2% ABV), brewed with wildflower honey, toasted hazelnuts and milk sugar, then blended with cold-brewed Arabica coffee, on Friday, Nov. 15. It will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft and will see full distribution.

Sweeten Creek Brewing releases Cranberry Maple Brown Ale (6.8% ABV), brewed with real Vermont maple syrup, on Friday, Nov. 15. It will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $14.99, exclusively at the brewery.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Thirsty Monk Brewery is currently pouring Hoppy Lager (6.5% ABV), an India Pale Lager hopped with Simcoe, Mosaic, Hallertau Mittelfruh and Hersbrucker, and Peach Cherry Cobbler Sour (5.5% ABV) at both of its locations.

Wedge Brewing Co. is currently pouring Dark Sour (5% ABV), brewed with plums and fig; Snug Irish Dry Stout (3.9% ABV); and 13 Paces Baltic Porter (8.9% ABV) at its Foundation location.

Catawba releases Imperial Stout with Red Grape Must (8.5% ABV), a collaboration with plēb urban winery, on Thursday, Nov. 14, at all four of its taprooms.

Tasty Beverage Co. debuts its own House Beer, brewed by Fonta Flora Brewery and available exclusively at Tasty, on Thursday, Nov. 14. According to the event's Facebook description, the beer "will be [a] rotating blend of lagers blended with mature, barrel-aged wild beer for a complex and crushable libation." Additional Fonta Flora beers will also be tapped on the release date.

Urban Orchard Cider Co. taps Kalikimaka (6% ABV), a holiday seasonal infused with cranberry, on Friday, Nov. 15, at both of its locations.

Bold Rock Hard Cider releases Cinnamon Apple Mule, a blend of cider, ginger beer, fresh lime juice and cinnamon, on Friday, Nov. 15.

, a blend of cider, ginger beer, fresh lime juice and cinnamon, on Friday, Nov. 15. Ginger’s Revenge will release Plum Green Tea (5.1% ABV), its original ginger beer with notes of green tea and slight sweetness from plum, on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Special events