Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Nov. 13-19

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Burial Beer Co. has a double can release on Friday, Nov. 16. Isn’t Anything Botanical DIPA (8 percent ABV) is brewed in collaboration with Stillwater Artisanal and made with paw paws, sumac, pineapple sage, surawang basil and zedoray root and double dry-hopped with Vic’s Secret, Blanc and Galaxy. It will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18. Cocoa Bolo Coconut Brown with French Broad Cocoa Nibs (5.6 percent ABV) will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans for $14.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Wedge Brewing Co. is currently pouring three new beers at its Foundation location: Irony Ale IPA (6.3 percent ABV), a bitter, “No Coast”-style IPA hopped with Columbus, New Zealand Cascade and Amarillo; Carrot Cake Ale (5.6 percent ABV), made with carrots, pineapple, vanilla, lactose and spices; and 13 Paces Baltic Porter (8.5 percent ABV).
- In addition to its packaged releases also being available on draft the day of their release, Burial is currently pouring Nostalgia of the Revenant Brown Ale with Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Vanilla and Citrus Peel (6 percent ABV).
- Thirsty Monk Brewery taps a fresh batch of Woodstove Winter Ale (7 percent ABV) on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at both Thirsty Monk locations. The beer is brewed with ginger, cinnamon, freshly grated nutmeg and a hint of vanilla bean.
- On Wednesday, Nov. 14, UpCountry Brewing Co. taps Old Black Water Baltic Porter (7.9 percent ABV).
- Catawba Brewing Co. releases Brown Bear Nutella (5.2 percent ABV) on Thursday, Nov. 15, at all of its locations. The beer is a version of the brewery’s flagship brown ale, enhanced with cacao nibs and natural hazelnut flavor.
- On Friday, Nov. 16, Highland Brewing Co. taps Escape Goat (5.8 percent ABV), a hoppy Belgian pale ale brewed with Belgian Trappiest yeast and Ekuanot, Centennial, Simcoe and Amarillo hops, and Wassail House (5.3 percent ABV), a cranberry kettle sour with spices.
- Ginger’s Revenge releases its sophomore batch of Appalachian Ginger on Friday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. The limited edition brew is made exclusively with ginger from Rayburn Farm in Barnardsville.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.