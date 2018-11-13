Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Nov. 13-19

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. has a double can release on Friday, Nov. 16. Isn’t Anything Botanical DIPA (8 percent ABV) is brewed in collaboration with Stillwater Artisanal and made with paw paws, sumac, pineapple sage, surawang basil and zedoray root and double dry-hopped with Vic’s Secret, Blanc and Galaxy. It will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18. Cocoa Bolo Coconut Brown with French Broad Cocoa Nibs (5.6 percent ABV) will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans for $14.

Small-batch beers and ciders