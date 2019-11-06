Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Nov. 5-11

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Sideways Farm & Brewery releases 2019 English Barleywine (12.1% ABV) on Friday, Nov. 8. The beer was aged for 14 months, is unfiltered and naturally carbonated by refermentation in bottles with local wildflower honey. It will be available in 750 milliliter bottles and small pours.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Thirsty Monk Brewery is currently pouring 2×4 Lager (5% ABV), brewed with 100% Riverbend Malt House malt, at both of its locations and 2×4 Brewpub.

Special events