Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Sept. 10-16

Bottle and can releases
- Hi-Wire Brewing has released two new packaged products. Floppy Flippy (7.5% ABV), a hazy IPA brewed in collaboration with NOLA Brewing Co. and hopped with Citra, Galaxy, Amarillo and Azacca is available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and will see limited distribution. Mexican Hot Chocolate 10W-40 Imperial Stout (8% ABV), brewed with chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon, pasilla and Carolina Reaper peppers, is available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and will see full distribution.
- Burial Beer Co. has a dual release on Friday, Sept. 13. The Decapitation of Our Morbidity IPA (7.2% ABV), re-fermented upon pineapple and double dry-hopped with Sabro, Vic’s Secret and Simcoe, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18, exclusively at the taproom. Triumph of Death Mixed Culture Saison Ale with Carolina Mountain Sumac (5.5% ABV), a blend of 50% sour wheat, 25% mixed culture saison and 25% sour red ale, will be available in 550 milliliter bottles for $12, exclusively at the taproom.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Thirsty Monk Brewery is currently pouring Ponder Lager (5.3% ABV) at its downtown and Biltmore Park locations.
- Highland Brewing Co. is currently pouring Two Fruits & A Sour (4.6% ABV), a Berliner Weisse brewed with cherries and blackberries.
- In addition to its aforementioned packaged products being available the day of their release, Burial is currently pouring Sidra Rustic Cider (6% ABV), made from 100% locally-grown Arkansas Black, Stayman and Gold Rush apples.
- UpCountry Brewing Co. is currently pouring Dirty Deeds Dopplebock (8.4% ABV); Ye Old Hickory Smoked Ale (6.1% ABV), brewed in collaboration with Hickory Nut Gap Farm; American Pie Apple Pie Brown Ale (6% ABV); and Hemingway’s Delight Golden Mojito Ale (5.1% ABV), brewed in collaboration with Hemingway’s Cuba and Cultivated Cocktails Distillery. They’ll be joined on Friday, Sept. 13, by Long Night Moon Milk Stout (6% ABV).
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps a Blueberry Hefeweizen on Thursday, Sept. 12, at all four of its locations.
- Wicked Weed Brewing releases Y’all Means Ale on Thursday, Sept. 12. The Belgian-style Wit was brewed with special ingredients to represent the colors of the rainbow: Rose hips (red), orange zest (orange), honey (yellow), pomegranate green tea leaves (green), Blue Kenyan basil (blue), black currants (indigo) and charred plums (violet). $1 from each pour of the beer will benefit the Campaign for Southern Equality.
- Ginger’s Revenge and Mad Co. Brew House release a collaborative shandy on Friday, Sept. 13, at both taprooms. The beverage is a blend of MadCo’s Hibiscus Lemonade Saison and Ginger’s Revenge’s Lime Agave ginger beer. The shandy is also dry-hopped with Calypso.
