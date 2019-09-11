Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Sept. 10-16

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Hi-Wire Brewing has released two new packaged products. Floppy Flippy (7.5% ABV), a hazy IPA brewed in collaboration with NOLA Brewing Co. and hopped with Citra, Galaxy, Amarillo and Azacca is available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and will see limited distribution. Mexican Hot Chocolate 10W-40 Imperial Stout (8% ABV), brewed with chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon, pasilla and Carolina Reaper peppers, is available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and will see full distribution.

Burial Beer Co. has a dual release on Friday, Sept. 13. The Decapitation of Our Morbidity IPA (7.2% ABV), re-fermented upon pineapple and double dry-hopped with Sabro, Vic's Secret and Simcoe, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18, exclusively at the taproom. Triumph of Death Mixed Culture Saison Ale with Carolina Mountain Sumac (5.5% ABV), a blend of 50% sour wheat, 25% mixed culture saison and 25% sour red ale, will be available in 550 milliliter bottles for $12, exclusively at the taproom.

Small-batch beers and ciders