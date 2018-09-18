Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Sept. 18-24

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

On Friday, Sept. 21, Archetype Brewing Co. releases its first canned offerings. Cowboy Poet Lager will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and both Explorer IPA and Talking to Plants Witbier will be sold in six-packs of 12-ounce cans.

Burial Beer Co. has a dual can release on Saturday, Sept. 22. The Savages of Ruminating Minds IPA (7.2 percent ABV), double dry-hopped with Mosaic, Motueka and Idaho 7, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $16. Oasis of Imagination Sonoran Lager (4.4 percent ABV), the sixth installment in the brewery's Ambient Terrain Rustic Lager Series and a collaboration with Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co., will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $12. It's made with barley and blue corn grown and malted in Arizona and an experimental variety of neomexicanus hops native to the Southwest.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Oskar Blues Brewery taps Märzenly Acceptable , a small-batch Märzen, on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

UpCountry Brewing Co. launches a New Beer Wednesdays series on Sept. 19 with a Carolina Common called Common Feel The Noise!

In addition to its aforementioned packaged products also being available on draft, Burial has two new releases this week. Vivid Portents of Doom Golden Sour with Pinot Gris Grapes (6 percent ABV), aged for three months in the brewery’s house puncheons, will be tapped Wednesday, Sept. 19. Bloodtusk Keller Pils (5.1 percent ABV), made from a decoction of Pilsner malt and finished with American hops, rolls out Friday, Sept. 21.

On Wednesday, Sept. 19, Wedge Brewing Co. taps Beer (5.3 percent ABV), made with Pilsen malt and Motueka hops, at its Foundation location, and Helles Bock (7.1 percent), a German-style lager with all German malts and Hallertauer Mittelfrüh hops, at its Wedge Studios location.

Catawba Brewing Co. starts pouring a traditional German-style Roggenbier (4.1 percent ABV) on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at all four of its taprooms.

Archetype releases Cleopatra Complex (8.4 percent ABV) on Friday, Sept. 21. The triple-fermented, wine barrel-aged, mixed-culture peach saison took 14 months to make.

On Friday, Sept. 21, Highland Brewing Co. releases Oh My Gourd! (6.9 percent ABV), a pumpkin spice latte ale brewed with pumpkin, spices from Spicewalla, coffee and lactose.

(6.9 percent ABV), a pumpkin spice latte ale brewed with pumpkin, spices from Spicewalla, coffee and lactose. Twin Leaf Brewery‘s Fall Fest returns on Saturday, Sept. 22, 1-5 p.m., during which Arkenstone Oktoberfest, Peachy Arsonist Smoked Peach Kettle Sour, Beorn’s Delight Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Brown Ale, Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Berliner Weisse and Raspberry Chipotle Lager will be tapped.

Special events