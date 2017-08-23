Falling short: What’s causing Asheville’s restaurant labor crisis?

It’s an American cultural trope: The hand-scrawled “Help Wanted” sign fixed with masking tape to a store window. The image is such a ubiquitous symbol of American prosperity that it almost evokes a Norman Rockwell-like sense of ease. For the most part, it is a harbinger of a thriving market, a symbol that things are going well, money is being spent and business is booming.
But what happens when the sign doesn’t come down? What are the ramifications for a market that can’t find enough skilled laborers to satisfy demand? Asheville seems to have found itself trapped in this quagmire just in time for its busiest season.
“It’s been six months of hell,” says Sherrye Coggiola, owner of The Cantina at Historic Biltmore Village, a casual Mexican eatery in the heart of one of Asheville’s popular tourist districts. “We’ve never had a problem with turnover. This is the first time it has ever affected our business.”
Where are the workers?
Traditionally, as the tourist season ramps up, restaurants like The Cantina will start augmenting their staffs, hiring extra workers to seamlessly accommodate the increase in demand. But during the past six months, Coggiola says she has stopped getting calls for the restaurant’s employment postings on Craigslist, and the few folks who did show up for interviews weren’t suited for the positions.
“Where we really saw an impossibility to staff was the back of the house,” she says. Pay for kitchen positions at The Cantina starts at $10 an hour.
Coggiola isn’t alone in her dilemma. In fact, all 10 restaurants that Xpress contacted for this story complained of the same problem. “This seems to be the No. 1 thing on everyone’s minds right now in the restaurant business — that it is really hard to find qualified staff, particularly in the kitchen,” says Asheville chef and restaurateur Meherwan Irani. Irani’s restaurant empire includes the popular Indian fast casual eatery Chai Pani, Buxton Hall Barbecue, MG Road cocktail bar and two Indian restaurants in Atlanta and Decatur, Ga.
“This is not affecting us in Atlanta,” he says, explaining that his workforce there is largely made up of immigrants and he has no problems maintaining a consistent staff. “This very much seems to be an Asheville problem, from the inside looking out.”
The question of saturation
“Recently the labor pool has been really shallow and really muddy,” says Anthony Cerrato, owner of Strada Italiano. “It’s almost as if as Asheville has grown to be more of a tourist destination and tourist economy, and it is really starting to catch up with the labor pool. There are so many more places opening up that the labor pool has really dwindled.”
In terms of economics, a saturated restaurant market is a situation in which there are so many eateries that consumers are spread thin and the market becomes unsustainable. But Asheville’s saturation problem may be that the industry’s growth is outpacing the growth of its workforce.
Mike Walden, N.C. State University professor of economics, notes that a saturation of the restaurant scene is inevitable in Asheville. “How we consume food is in a state of flux now. There are major shifts occurring between preparing traditional meals at home, purchasing preprepared meals for consumption at home and eating out,” he says. “There will be a point at which Asheville is saturated with restaurants — at least for a time. It is difficult to know when that point occurs, but any entrepreneur considering opening a restaurant needs to worry about the degree of competition. Of course, a new restaurant with a unique menu, unusual amenities or a convenient location can always thrive despite there being many alternatives.”
Even stalwarts like Cúrate and Nightbell are seeing a drop in applicants. “What used to be an issue just for line cooks and dishwashers, it is becoming more difficult to fill all positions — servers, hosts, bartenders, etc.,” says co-owner and beverage and service director Felix Meana. “It seems like there is more competition, lots of jobs available but not enough qualified workers to fill them all.”
Beyond competition
But Meana doesn’t see increasing competition as the only reason for current staffing challenges. He observes that it is becoming more difficult for his staff to find affordable places to live close to town. ”As housing prices in Asheville go up, it is becoming more and more imperative that people have transportation to get to and from downtown Asheville as they are being forced to live further from downtown,” says Meana. “It is difficult for the restaurant industry because the bus system doesn’t operate late enough for them to take the bus to and from work. We need to work on public transportation that operates at hours to support one of the biggest industries in Asheville, the hospitality industry.”
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology Living Wage Calculator estimates that a single parent in Buncombe County would require $27.62 an hour to cover rent and cost of living, with $9 an hour considered poverty wages. The average pay for a starting dishwasher or line cook in Asheville is $10 an hour, just an inch above the poverty line. Most jobs for line cooks pay $12-15 an hour. According to the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce, 28 percent of Asheville’s labor force is employed in the hospitality industry.
William Dissen, executive chef and owner of The Market Place, sees another possible reason culinary workers seem so scarce. He echoes other restaurateurs with observations of “low unemployment and a lot of restaurants that are all busy.” But he also says he has lost employees to other growing industries. “There are a lot more jobs like construction that are taking candidates from the work pool,” he says. “We’ve had a few people make the jump to construction as it’s booming in Western North Carolina.”
“It has really forced us to address benefits and quality of life for restaurant workers,” says Irani. His restaurants have always had a reputation for taking good care of staff, but as he struggles to maintain employees, he’s now finding that may not be enough.
“This industry has always been a bit of a hard-knock life and is not something that most people think of as a career with upward mobility,” he says. “That’s one of the primary drivers of us wanting to continue to grow and expand, is the ability to offer those options and opportunities to our team, and to be able to afford to give our team those benefits that other industries can offer.” But growth and expansion become stunted when an industry reaches a saturation point.
Cerrato sees one small glimmer of hope: As Asheville gains a reputation as a restaurant town, it becomes more enticing for people who make their careers in the kitchen. “We are slowly starting to see skilled cooks moving here from other places, so I think there may be a light at the end of the tunnel,” he says.
Irani notes that if that is going to be the future of the Asheville restaurant scene, it is going to take a concerted effort on the part of the city and its community of restaurateurs to make the area friendlier to the industry.
“I feel like we need to start coming together as an industry in Asheville and start having this conversation amongst each other,” he says. “A rising tide raises all ships, and [it would be great] if we, as a town, can have a reputation for not just having awesome restaurants and amazing chefs, but if we could have a work utopia for our restaurant workers. And that’s not just going to involve the restaurants, but it is going to involve the city. How can we make Asheville a more attractive place to work and live?”
27 thoughts on “Falling short: What’s causing Asheville’s restaurant labor crisis?”
Restaurant work is low wage and there’s no way to advance up. Per a Congressional mandate passed 40 years ago; servers make like 2.50$/hr. Forevermore.
Also considered how hard the IRS has come down on tip earners recently.
Perhaps if/when these restaurant owners need the work badly enough; they’ll pay more attractive hourly wage.
I’ve always noticed how much of a revolving door restaurant staff is; considering I like to eat out.
Thanks for bringing this up! I actually was going to address this in the story but ran out of room. Cerrato actually pointed out at one point in our interview that his front of house staff averages about $25/hour. Servers actually make really great money in this town. Where the labor shortage is happening is in the back of house, where cooks and dishwashers work for hourly wages. As for the revolving door aspect of things, I think Asheville has always been a pretty transient town. It is important to keep in mind that there are people working at all of these restaurants that have been there since they opened. Cerrato said he has a handful of employees that have been with him and his father before him for 13 years!
I would say ask the people ( service industry) that are the other end of this conversation…. I am a local and ask me Where i. haven’t worked. In the past 20 years of watching this town grow……. I have worked at both for both… but the good employees can’t find a job cuz the staff or management is in my opinion scared us ol timers will do a better job and take there’s !!! Or they want 6 pieces of paper before you can actually speak to someone that can give you a job. Then the good reasturants lose out in good people… and a local.
So in all ….. write an article from the people who work and get treated like a turd and we still walk away with a smile
And Many in the community can hear us and work together to make our staffing and greeting and costumer service a little better and we all win! And all make money and a better place for the whole everything!! And represent Asheville as it should be represented!
While it may be nice to hold up the higher hourly wage by front of the house staff, most work part-time hours and with little to no benefits, so difficulty filling these jobs will always be the story when the unemployment rate drops (and stays) low.
Oh! Also! I’d like to bring to light how expensive asheville restaurants are. We locals take note that we are paying tourist town prices. I can’t help notice that when I go to charlotte or Atlanta how much less restaurants charge for basically the same entrees. We have family come in from Milwaukee for weeks at a time during the summer; and they’re all blown away at how much food and drinks are.
Asheville may have to charge more to recoup the loss of business in the winter, but they lay their workers off then too..:: perhaps since they charge so much more; they should afford a more attractive hourly wage.
If you and your family think Asheville is an expensive town to eat, then be sure you have health insurance for when you see the prices in big cities, because it’ll give you heart attacks. And never travel to countries where kitchen staff and servers are on a proper minimum wage.
If your restaurant business model depends upon $10-12/hr “qualified” back of house workers for an industry shaped like a very wide, very short pyramid, then you may need to rejig your spreadsheet.
I actually looked into this in a previous story, and Asheville is actually below the national restaurant average when you tally up our menu prices. For instance, a burger in Asheville tends to be about $2 cheaper than one in Charlotte or Raleigh. For the piece below, I surveyed over a hundred menus in Asheville and found a meal for at or under $10 on nearly every single dinner menu (with the exception of “fine dining” places of course, but we only have 4 or 5 of those anyway). https://mountainx.com/food/foodtopia-on-a-shoestring-ashevilles-elusive-affordable-restaurant-meal/
We are having the same issue. (I own Good Stuff in Marshall. ) We are currently not even opening four days a week for lunch, largely because of lack of staff. The cost of living here is somewhatcheaper, in terms of rent, though downtown is much closer to Asheville prices for many reasons. Public transportation doesn’t exist at all. We start cooks at $9/hr, because our volume is significantly less than restaurants in Asheville. (As a working owner, I average about $4/hr!) We, the restaurant community in Marshall/Madison, don’t have a cohesive organization to address these issues. Wondering if AIR has any resources?
The only income I have ever known is a servers income cash money each shift do you work and maybe a $10 paycheck each week. 10 years now. My personal thoughts about this . Asheville is a money hungry place to live. In the past few months I’ve had to really think about if it would just make more sense to stay at home with both of my kids rather than go to work and make money but have to pay almost $1000 for both of my kids to go to daycare and that’s The amount I have to pay out of my pocket including what vouchers help me with.
And another main reason why I have been thinking about getting out of the service industry is because I don’t qualify for Medicaid so I have to go without insurance because majority of the service industry don’t offer coverage in any type of way.
I did a few calculations using $10 an hour, forty hours a week as the base. If you go by the old standard of allowing 1/3 of your income for housing, you get about $577 a month ( before taxes) for housing expenses. Next, I searched online for an apartment someone could rent for $500 a month. ANY size apartment. The searches found nothing in that range. I think $77 a month for utilities is low, so the actual amount you could pay for rent is most likely below $500 a month. Anyone trying to survive in this area on $10 an hour is struggling to make ends meet unless they have roommates or live with their parents.
Restaurants expect a lot of hard work and , usually, experience for their kitchen staff. I’ve known people who have worked for kitchens that take advantage of their staff when they are dependable while letting others who slack off get away with it. I can not comment on any of the kitchens mentioned in this article and I’m not naming others.
I do sympathise with the dilemma, but I don’t blame people for avoiding jobs that won’t pay enough to keep them out of poverty,
Mic drop! Love it
yes!!
I find it odd that the solution presented for exorbitant housing prices is better mass transit and not affordable housing. It is kind of telling when you don’t address the real issue but instead come up with a way to make sure people can’t afford to live downtown and work there as well.
A problem I have seen is that for the “season” restraunts ramp up and overture. What happens when you overture? Nobody gets enough hours. So then they have to get a second job. Now people work 60-70+ hours a week but spread out over multiple jobs and never ever a chance of overtime. Or worse, after the “season” everyone’s hours get cut so much you need a second job to survive.
It would be truly interesting and perhaps enlightening if you could follow up with Blue Dream Curry and see if they are experiencing the same labor crisis. Blue Dream Curry states on the front page of their website that a key part of their mission is to ” ALWAYS PAY A LIVING WAGE TO OUR EMPLOYEES AND TAKE CARE OF THE EARTH WHILE SUPPORTING THE LOCAL ECONOMY OF ASHEVILLE, NC IN EVERY WAY POSSIBLE.”
If Blue Dream is NOT experiencing the same labor crisis. Perhaps this model could be adapted by other area restaurants.
They may not be experiencing a labor shortage but they aren’t really a make from scratch place.
Several of the restaurants we spoke with are living wage certified, or provide living wage already without the certification. All of them have been experiencing this shortage. Meherwan Irani of Chai Pani pointed out that although the restaurant is not certified living wage, they do provide a starting pay of $14 for cooks, healthcare, and paid vacation. Curate is also certified living wage, and are quoted in the piece.
If it takes $27.62 an hour to cover rent and cost of living in Asheville, then it makes sense for restaurants to pay that. Its the price of doing business. The extra volume of patrons they could serve could offset the extra wages–or, they could raise prices like they do in other cities.
Not gonna pay someone a wage there not willing to prove they are worth first!
In the article the cost of living and transportation are mentioned as issues that exacerbate the issue of kitchen wages. I’d like to add parking costs as a significant challenge. If you work downtown and can only park in a city deck, those fees dramatically reduce your already low wages. Additionally parking is getting harder and harder to come by.
I think an interesting point to remind readers of is how the restaurant pay issue can get muddied by some of the pay rates in the industry. Some articles and arguments rely too heavily upon the server pay rate of $2.15 / hour and ignore tipped earnings, which can be quite substantial. This approach ignores pay equality between back and front of house, which I believe to be the real heart of the matter.
It would be great to see NC change laws so that tips collected by an establishment could be distributed between all employees. Right now, tips can only be legally distributed among “tipped employees,” i.e.: servers, bartenders, food runners. I worry though that a significant obstacle to improving pay equality is servers themselves. While many support the idea of better pay for the kitchen, I imagine it may be hard to get buy in if it require significant pay decreases for tipped employees in exchange.
I also find it interesting that a reader commented that AVL food prices seem steeper than other cities. I worry that the reason for that may be other cities’ reliance upon more exploitative employment practices, although I can’t say for sure. Sometimes I wonder if Asheville restaurants could use marketing and menu writing to relay the message that they’re trying to pay their employees more to justify higher menu prices (although that could be easily exploited if the price increases were simply pocketed).
Ultimately, there are many articles online, scholarly and otherwise, that detail the many drawbacks and misconceptions about tipped income. “The Case Against Tipping” by Yoram Margalioth is an excellent starting point for an introduction to the issue. It’s great to see this issue being raised by the Xpress. As a long time kitchen employee and manager, I too can relate to the lack of interest in job postings and the struggle to find good employees. I would love to see owners, operators, and employees come together to work towards a more mutually sustainable future.
Amy-
Can you shed some light on how you can live on $4/hour? Is this a first year thing, or are you making money in indirect ways off the place? (Or perhaps a retirement project?) Thanks for volunteering this info.
I’m washing dishes in a place also too far, like Marshall, from the bus. So downtown wages won’t work for me ’til I get a car.
The problem is not the shortage of labor. It’s what some restaurants in Asheville pay. I work in the kitchen of a successful restaurant and no one in the kitchen makes less than $18/hr. I make $25/hr, work 35-40 hours a week and most of my co workers have been here for over 5 years. It’s the greed of the restaurant owners that creates this false narrative that there are no qualified people or a labor shortage. Seriously, $10 an hour? After tax you would make $260 a week. And you want qualified competent staff that stick around? Most of the people we hire are people that work at other restaurants who have been trained at $10-12 per hour and quit after 6 months. Kitchen staff can see busy lines out the door, and servers making $25-$65 an hour, do the math and move to a better paying establishment.
this is just so ridiculous. Of course there is a labor shortage in the restaurant industry…. lousy pay, long hours and stressful working conditions. Hard to have any empathy for the restaurant owners…. but then again, most of them aren’t doing that well themselves and are caught between a rock and a hard place when it comes to wages vis a vis menu prices. Anyway…. and why are food trucks so happening??? We all know the answer to that one.
Yep. Relative worked at Tupelo Honey for 12 bucks an hour. With a culinary degree. Said bye bye and is off to better hours and pay. Tupelo Honey is a disgrace. I seriously doubt a four top can get out of there for less than 75 bucks.
I have empathy for both the restaurant owners AND restaurant employees. The owners got SOLD on the American Dream of work hard, be passionate, and you’ll be successful. Fact; the vast majority of all restaurants fail. Did they not work hard enough? Did they come to the realization that working so hard for so little just wasn’t worth new wrinkle every morning? The restaurant employee likely had so few job options forcing them to take what they can get; cuz they gotta eat. Should’ve gone to college and pursued a degree; you say?? MOST HAVE, yet ended up in a restaurant, only now with a student loan …. sadly they too got SOLD on the American Dream of work hard, be passionate, and you’ll be successful.
Perhaps the statement about not having issues in bigger cities where restaurants hire mostly immigrants was not thought through–and I hope that’s the case–but this sentiment is so wildly deluded my mouth dropped open.
I feel like Irani should have just said that he was having a hard time taking advantage of middle/working class native US citizens the way a lot of resturant owners have traditionally taken advantage of immigrants (illegal and otherwise) forever and ever.
Like lack of loyal staff is not a direct result of that mentality. Here’s an example of another local resturant owner’s mentality I just expearienced first hand:
I work(ed) at a place that started taking a percentage of tips from the FOH (who made a whopping average of 12 an hr) and gave it to the BOH (legal loophole cuz they claimed/lied & said cooks also bussed tables) to help with BOH turnover/wage issues. That dropped FOH wages pretty considerably…but the whole arrangement was under the guise of “sharing the wealth”. Not, you know, greed or deception.
Shit is broke. Let’s stop pretending turnover and employees jumping ship is such a mystery. People are fed up with being treated (and valued) like garbage. Those reprocussions are finally trickling down to the owners in the service industry. Adapt or be held accountable.
Or finally fail (hopefully).
Not much of a mystery here. Most of the young punks, weirdos, and lifers that work back of the house have left avl and there ain’t new ones moving here. Why would they? It is waay too expensive, full of yuppies and the music and art scene is bleak to say the least.
“I’ve known people who have worked for kitchens that take advantage of their staff when they are dependable while letting others who slack off get away with it.”
As much as I love living in Asheville, let’s be honest, there is a heavily embedded provincialism that borders on the incestuous. In the article, the definition of “qualified” appears to me, ambiguous. Reliability and genuine honesty is always a plus, but can be easily undermined by one’s age, education, or place or origin. Washing a plate or waiting on tables is a far cry from the concept of meritocracy.