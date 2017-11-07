Small bites: Asheville Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

This Veterans Day, Food Truck Festivals of America will partner with Asheville Outlets to host the first Asheville Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival. The event will feature more than 20 local and visiting food vendors, along with live music, lawn games, an artisan market and craft beer.

A diverse menu was essential in the selection process for festival participants, says the event’s spokesperson, Janet Prensky. “We go through our different cuisine [options] and look for great trucks to represent that cuisine so that we aren’t heavy in any one thing and forget others.”

The inaugural event will feature both sweet and savory items, with a lineup that will include Hit the Pit BBQ, Project Waffle, KaBobby McGee’s, Sri Cred, Vitamina T, Macarollin’ Food Truck, The Donut Guy and Out of the Blue Peruvian. Specific craft beers were not available at press time.

For entertainment beyond the food and drink, Asheville-based singer-songwriter Hope Griffin will perform her mix of soulful ballads and blues. “We think the event is something that our shoppers and our community will really enjoy,” says Tammy Cox, marketing director of Asheville Outlets, who notes that Asheville Outlets will offer a “salute to the veterans” by granting free admission to the event for veterans and their families.

The Asheville Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival runs noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Asheville Outlets, 800 Brevard Road. General admission is $5 in advance, $10 at the gate. VIP tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate; VIP ticket holders will be admitted at 11 a.m. and receive free water throughout the event, a free dessert dish and $1 off all craft beer purchases. For details and tickets, visit foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com.

Hendersonville Rescue Mission fundraiser

For a second year, Postero will host the Hendersonville Rescue Mission Fundraiser dinner on Thursday, Nov. 9. Hendersonville Rescue Mission serves hot meals and provides shelter, guidance, education and other support to those in need. Highlights from the five-course dinner include filet of beef tartare, pan-seared foie gras, pan-roasted duck breast and pistachio cake.

The dinner runs 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at Postero, 401 N. Main St. Tickets are $85. To make reservations, call 828-595-9676.

Art & Pie II

For a second consecutive year, Buxton Hall Barbecue’s bakery team will host a pre-holiday piemaking workshop. At this year’s class, attendees will learn to make four types of pies: brown butter bourbon pecan; ginger orange sweet potato; local pumpkin gingersnap cheesecake; and a classic double-crust apple. The event will also include samples and a home pie crust kit. Additionally, award-winning local author Ronni Lundy will be on hand to give readings during the event.

“Come join us for an afternoon of making pies, celebrating the season of holiday baking, learning some Buxton bakery tricks, and enjoying a custom-made cocktail in honor of our dear friend and muse, Ronni Lundy,” says head pastry chef Ashley Capps. Counter Culture Coffee will also be available for guests.

Art & Pie II runs 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Buxton Hall Barbecue, 32 Banks Ave. Tickets are $50. For details and tickets, visit avl.mx/49k.

Taste of Asheville returns

The 2017 Taste of Asheville Taste & Tunes event pairs local bites and buskers for an evening of food and song. Hosted by the Asheville Independent Restaurant Association, the festival features over 40 of the area’s local eateries and bars offering samples from their menus. Some of the participating establishments include Blue Dream Curry House, Mountain Madre, Mojo Kitchen & Lounge, Chocolate Fetish, Sunny Point Café, Asheville Brewing Co., Vinnie’s Neighborhood Italian and Ultimate Ice Cream.

“Attendees not only have the opportunity to taste 40 different restaurants and beverage makers, but now can enjoy the local sounds of our city’s incredible music scene in our partnership with the Asheville Buskers Collective,” says AIR Executive Director Jane Anderson in a press release. Performers at this year’s event include Abby the Spoon Lady and Chris Rodrigues, Vaden Landers and The Do Right, hammered dulcimer player Derek Graziano and acoustic blues performer Stevie Lee Combs.

Taste of Asheville begins at 7 p.m. (6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders), Thursday, Nov. 16, at The Venue, 21 N. Market St. General admission is $75; VIP is $100. For tickets and details, visit airasheville.org.

Taste Carolina Gourmet Food Tours arrives in Asheville

Taste Carolina Gourmet Food Tours, which launched in 2009 with tours in Durham, Chapel Hill/Carrboro and Raleigh, now offers walking food tours in Asheville following the acquisition of Asheville’s Moveable Feasts Food Tours.

Owner Lesley Stracks-Mullem says the company will continue to operate as Asheville’s Moveable Feasts and has retained former Asheville Moveable Feast owner Jean Smith as a tour guide. Tours are currently visiting The Rhu, French Broad Chocolate Lounge, Lexington Avenue Brewing, Herbiary, Sunshine Sammies and Ben’s Tune Up, but more will likely be added to the rotation in the future.

“With our new presence in Asheville, I am thrilled to be able to offer food tours in nine of North Carolina’s historic cities,” says Stracks-Mullem. “Our tour guides are longtime Asheville residents who enjoy sharing information about the city’s history, architecture and culinary scene with guests, and the restaurants are wonderful tour hosts and [are] excited to have us in.”

Tour tickets are $55. Times and locations vary. To learn more, visit tastecarolina.net/asheville/.