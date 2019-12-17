Small bites: Home for the Holidays Fundraiser returns

A number of local restaurants and breweries are coming together for the holidays, donating food and beverages to Town and Mountain Realty’s eighth annual Home for the Holidays Fundraiser. The gathering takes place at The Orange Peel on Friday, Dec. 20.

The event raises money for several local nonprofits that work with the area’s homeless population, children and residents in crisis. This year’s recipients include Homeward Bound of WNC, Helpmate, BeLoved Asheville, Eliada and Haywood Street Congregation. As with last year’s fundraiser, the goal is $20,000 (an amount the event surpassed in 2018 by $5,000).

Admission is by a suggested donation of $10 per person. Entry includes appetizers and entrées prepared by eateries, which at press time included Moe’s Original BBQ, Mountain Madre Mexican Kitchen & Agave Bar, Chupacabra Latin Cafe, Okie Dokies Smokehouse, The Barrelhouse, Zia Taqueria, Strada and Catering by Corey. Additional restaurants are expected to sign on as the event nears. Leftover food will be donated to the five nonprofits.

Home for the Holidays will also feature $3 pours from Highland Brewing Co. and Appalachian Mountain Brewery, with all proceeds from the donated kegs benefiting the charities. A silent auction, raffle and live music from Leeda “Lyric” Jones and Swing Step will take place during the event, as well. Kids activities will be offered 5-7 p.m. with free pizza from Papa John’s and a chance to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

In an email exchange with Xpress, Town and Mountain Realty owners Sophie and Leah Miller write, “While our job is to help people find a home here and sell their most valuable asset, it is our duty not only as Realtors but as members of our community and, indeed, as humans, to give back and help those in need.”

The holiday fundraiser runs 5-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at The Orange Peel, 101 Biltmore Ave. For more information, visit avl.mx/6ro.

Blind tasting at Metro Wines

Andy Hale, director of The Asheville School of Wines at Metro Wines, will lead his latest blind tasting class on Thursday, Dec. 19. According to a press release, Hale will take participants “through the process of deductive reasoning in a fun and informative way to determine what’s in your glass.” Tickets are $20.

The class runs 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Metro Wines, 169 Charlotte St. To reserve a spot, call 828-575-9525 or visit avl.mx/6re.

Solstice Soiree

Black Bear BBQ will celebrate winter solstice with a five-course dinner prepared by chef A.J. Gregson. The evening begins with hors d’oeuvres and a cocktail followed by courses including red curry winter squash bisque, turkey roulade and white chocolate pot de creme. Tickets are $55 per person, tax and gratuity not included. Beer or wine pairings are also available at additional cost. Seating is limited.

The Solstice Soiree happens at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Black Bear BBQ, 800 Fairview Road. For reservations, email blackbearbbq@gmail.com. For details, visit avl.mx/6rp.

Gospel Brunch with Redneck Mimosa

Southern Appalachian Brewery hosts its fourth annual Gospel Brunch with Redneck Mimosa on Sunday, Dec. 22. The afternoon event will feature food, beer and live music by Asheville Second Line. Olive Catering Co. will offer a menu including steak and eggs, crab cake Benedict, avocado toast Benedict and Buffalo chicken fries.

The event runs noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Southern Appalachian Brewery, 822 Locust St., Suite 100, Hendersonville. For more information, visit avl.mx/6rl.

Holiday empanada party

Banks Ave. bar will host a holiday empanada party and ugly sweater contest on Sunday, Dec. 22. According to the event’s Facebook page, handmade empanadas will be paired with beer. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door.

The party runs 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Banks Ave., 32 Banks Ave., unit 101. To purchase tickets, visit avl.mx/6rf.

Cookie decorating class

The Casual Pint and 3 Eggs Cakery will host a holiday cookie decorating class on Sunday, Dec. 22. Participants of the family-friendly workshop will leave with half a dozen custom treats for Jolly Old St. Nick. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance.

The workshop runs 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at The Casual Pint, 1863 Hendersonville Road, Suite 145. To purchase tickets, visit avl.mx/6rg.

X-mas Eve Lasagna Extravaganza

The Cut Cocktail Lounge in Sylva will host its fourth annual X-mas Eve Lasagna Extravaganza. Vegetarian and meat options will be available. Sides will include garlic knots and spinach salad. Plates are $10. The lounge will also host a Christmas Day dinner with brisket (served roasted or as tacos with molé), scalloped potatoes, creamed spinach and more for $15 per plate.

The X-mas Eve Lasagna Extravaganza runs 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at The Cut Cocktail Lounge, 610 Main St., Sylva. Christmas dinner runs 3-10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25. For more, visit avl.mx/6rh and avl.mx/6ri.

H&F Burger opens

Atlanta-based H&F Burger recently opened a location in Asheville in the space that previously housed the Continental Lounge. Founded in 2015 by James Beard award-winning chef Linton Hopkins, the restaurant offers a rotating selection of burgers along with milkshakes, salads, side dishes, a whiskey bar, local beers and wine. The family-friendly establishment is equipped with televisions, jukeboxes and arcade games. The new location is Hopkins’ first restaurant outside Atlanta.

H&F is at 77 Biltmore Ave. Hours vary. For more information, visit avl.mx/6rj.

Chai Pani launches new space

Chai Pani’s new event space is now open with a name locals might recall: MG Road, the same name as its now-closed cocktail lounge. In addition to special events, the Wall Street location will also host pop-up concepts and handle overflow and large-party seating on weekends for Chai Pani.

MG Road is at 19 Wall St. Regular hours are Friday-Saturday, 5:30-10 p.m. and Sunday, 5-9:30 p.m. For more information, visit avl.mx/6rk.