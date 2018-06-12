Small bites: Trout Lily Market & Deli expands with new owner

Biltmore Coffee Roasters in South Asheville is expanding eastward to Fairview. On May 31, owner Laura Telford purchased Trout Lily Market & Deli from Susan Bost, who co-founded the business in 1998.

“We were kind of bursting at the seams at the current coffee shop,” Telford explains. She attributes this growth to the popularity of its bakery, which will relocate to Trout Lily. At its new Fairview location, the bakery will supply both Trout Lily and Biltmore Coffee Roasters with baked goods, while Trout Lily’s deli counter will supply Biltmore Coffee Roasters with an assortment of grab-and-go sandwiches and salads.

Along with relocating its bakery operations to Trout Lily, Telford will add a full coffee bar inside the new acquisition. “All our espresso and signature drinks will be available,” she says. Smoothies and a cold-press juice bar are also in the works.

Trout Lily will still stock groceries, but there will be a greater focus on local products. The deli’s breakfast burritos and sandwich options will continue uninterrupted. Telford is also keeping on all staff, while bringing over two additional employees from the South Asheville store.

Meanwhile, expansion is underway at the coffeeshop’s original location, as well. Telford is in the process of converting a backyard shipping crate into a fully operational bar. Craft beers will be available on tap along with other beverages. “We’re going to have a signature line of coffee cocktails, too,” Telford says.

The updated outdoor space will also feature a pergola and fire pit as well as yard games and a dog-friendly fenced area. Telford anticipates the outdoor expansion to be up and running by mid-July.

In the meantime, she’s busy adjusting to her new surroundings in Fairview. “I’m excited to learn and make new friends in the community,” Telford says.

Trout Lily Market & Deli is at 1297 Charlotte Highway, Fairview. For store hours and menu, visit troutlilymarket.com. Biltmore Coffee Roasters is at 518 Hendersonville Road. For store hours and menu, visit biltmorecoffeeroasters.com.

Great American Jerk Off

Just in time for Father’s Day, Ole Shakey’s Getaway will host its third annual Great American Jerk Off. The competition is free to enter and is open to both professional and amateur jerky-making enthusiasts. Competitors are required to bring 3 pounds of jerky (multiple flavors are permitted), cut into 150-200 small samples. Collin Lee, two-time Great American Jerk Off amateur champion, will compete again at this year’s event. As in previous years, the winner of the amateur league competition wins the right to sell his or her beef jerky at Shakey’s for a year. Guests who buy a $10 wristband can sample all entries and vote for their three favorites. The event will also feature live music and PBR beer specials.

The Great American Jerk Off runs 3-6 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Ole Shakey’s Getaway, 790 Riverside Drive. For more information, visit oleshakeys.com.

Father’s Day cookout at Tod’s Tasties

Tod’s Tasties will host its annual Father’s Day cookout on Sunday, June 17. The event will feature kid- and father-size portions of steak and trout, along with a sausage platter and mixed grilled summer vegetables. Prices on the a la carte menu range from $15-$28. “Its our annual beginning of summer fun for the Montford neighborhood,” says Tod’s Tasties owner Jacob Sessoms.

The Father’s Day cookout begins at 5 p.m. at Tod’s Tasties, 102 Montford Ave. For more information, visit avl.mx/50i.

Whole-hog butchery class

Butchers PJ Jackson and Matt Helms of The Chop Shop Butchery will host a two-hour workshop at the store’s Charlotte Street location. According to the event’s Facbeook page, the class will cover a variety of topics, including “boning out a leg, cutting the muscles along the seams, tying roasts, slicing the pork for steaks and how to use the trim to make sausage.” Along with firsthand experience, participants will also take home approximately 6 pounds of pork.

The class runs 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 14, at The Chop Shop Butchery, 100 Charlotte St. Tickets are $100 per person. For more information, visit avl.mx/50j.

New executive chef and Griffin Award for Jargon

Jargon recently announced Marcus Day as its new executive chef. Day was formerly chef de cuisine at Vue 1913 at The Omni Grove Park Inn. He is originally from Baton Rouge, La. In addition to having a new person running the kitchen, Jargon was recently recognized by The Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County with a Griffin Award for the renovations it has done to its historic building. In a press release, The Preservation Society stated that prior to its remodeling, the building Jargon now occupies had been “neglected to the point of condemnation.”

Jargon is at 715 Haywood Road. For more, visit jargonrestaurant.com.

Other Griffin Award winners

In addition to Jargon, The Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County recognized two other local restaurants at its 39th annual Griffin Awards celebration. Cúrate was awarded for adaptive reuse of a space following its March 2017 expansion. White Labs Asheville was also recognized for adaptive reuse of the building it occupies on Charlotte Street.

For a complete list of Griffin Award winners, visit avl.mx/50k.