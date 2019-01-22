Small bites: Whisk Avl relocates to Smokey Park Highway

“We just don’t have space anymore,” says Meg Schearer, founder and co-owner of Whisk Avl. Since November 2016, Schearer has operated her bakery out of Westville Pub in West Asheville. But with the restaurant’s recent expansion to include All Sevens Brewing, room has become limited for Schearer’s operation.

On Friday, Jan. 25, the bakery will relocate to 801 Smokey Park Highway, which was once home to Okie Dokie’s Smokehouse and, more recently, to JoJo’s Corner Grill and Ice Cream Shop.

Schearer, who co-owns the business with Westville Pub/All Sevens Brewing owner Drew Smith, will continue supplying the West Asheville restaurant with its bread. But she and Smith are also looking to expand Whisk Avl’s wholesale bread and dessert accounts.

In addition, the new location will eventually allow for drive-thru service. Coffee and desserts, as well as fresh-baked bread and some premade sandwiches, should be available via the shop’s drive-thru window by spring.

Schearer also plans to change the new location’s current purple and green exterior, painting it a more subdued black, silver and gray. “But I’ll keep the roof as is,” she notes. “It’s just so visual. When you see the green roof, hit your blinker and turn right in.”

Whisk Avl will relocate to 801 Smokey Park Highway beginning Friday, Jan. 25. Store hours to be determined. For more, visit whiskavl.com.

Cookie decorating class

Jackie Rowley, owner of Three Eggs Cakery of Asheville, will host a cookie decorating class at Craft Centric Taproom & Bottle Shop on Thursday, Jan. 24. Participants will decorate and take home a half-dozen cookies in beer-themed shapes with royal icing. “No matter if you are a seasoned cake decorator or have no idea what royal icing is, you will learn something new,” says Rowley.

The class runs 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at Craft Centric Taproom & Bottle Shop, 100 Julian Shoals Drive, Unit 40, Arden. Tickets are $20. To purchase, visit avl.mx/5ks.

Scottish Friendship Dinner

The Breacan Clann, a living history group from the Scottish Tartans Museum and Heritage Center, will offer cultural discussions and demonstrations in Highland broadsword and Scottish crafts at Folkmoot’s Scottish Friendship Dinner on Friday, Jan. 25. The meal will feature sautéed cabbage, parsley potatoes and Highland chicken with whiskey and cream sauce. Shortbread cookies will be served for dessert. Beer from Bearwaters Brewing Co. will be available for purchase.

The dinner runs 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 at the Folkmoot Friendship Center, 112 Virginia Ave., Waynesville Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students. Seating is limited. Call 828-452-2997 or visit folkmoot.org.

Korean-Polish street food pop-up

Gan Shan Station will host a weekend pop-up featuring chef Won Kim of Kimski, a Chicago-based Korean-Polish street food restaurant. Anticipated menu items include a pierogi/dumpling collaboration; jja jang myun (pork belly and fermented black bean sauce over noodles); kimchi fried rice; and dduk bok ki (rice cakes in sweet and hot sauce). Some regular Gan Shan dishes will also be available.

The Kimski pop-up happens Friday and Saturday nights, Jan. 25-26 at Gan Shan Station, 143 Charlotte St. For more, visit avl.mx/5lh.

Dinner to celebrate King

The Blind Pig Supper Club will host a five-course pop-up meal celebrating the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, Jan. 26. The dinner will be prepared by guest chefs Marcus Middleton of Charleston, S.C., and Lemar Farrington of Raleigh, with local AUX Bar co-owner and chef Steven Goff,and chef Ashleigh Shanti of Benne on Eagle. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will benefit the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Association of Asheville and Buncombe County.

All Men Created Equal runs 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. The location will be disclosed to participants 48 hours prior to the dinner. Tickets are $65. To purchase, visit avl.mx/5kq.

Chili Cook-Off 2019

On Saturday, Jan. 26, the town of Fletcher will host its 18th annual Chili Cook-Off. Contestants are each required to bring 3 gallons of any type of prepared chili, plus a serving spoon and slow cooker. Prizes will be awarded for best overall chili, best individual chili, best business chili, best table decoration and people’s choice.

The 18th annual Chili Cook-Off runs noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Veritas Christian Academy, 17 Crane Creek Road, Fletcher. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the Fletcher Parks Development Fund. For more, visit avl.mx/5kr.

Stoobie Awards Ceremony

Asheville Food Fan Stu Helm‘s Stoobie Awards Ceremony will take place Monday, Jan. 28, at the Asheville Masonic Temple. Now in its fifth year, the awards program features 15 categories recognizing the top chefs and foods in Asheville. The event will include entertainment as well as samples and servings of food, beer, wine and hard cider from local restaurants and bars.

The Stoobie Awards Ceremony runs 5-9:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28 at the Asheville Masonic Temple. General admission is $25, VIP is $50. For tickets, visit avl.mx/5kv.

Nightbell to close

After five years, chef Katie Button has announced plans to close her downtown dinner and cocktail spot, Nightbell. The final evening is Sunday, Jan. 27. “We feel that the closure is a necessary step in order for our company to grow,” says Button in a statement. “Guests can continue to visit us downstairs at Button & Co. Bagels and at Cúrate, and we hope to share plans for the next chapter in the near future.”

Nightbell is at 32 S. Lexington Ave. Visit katiebuttonrestaurants.com for reservations.