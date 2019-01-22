Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 22-28

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

(8 percent ABV), its Russian imperial stout brewed with vanilla, toasted coconut and fair trade coffee beans from Methodical Coffee in Greenville, S.C. It will be available on draft and in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles. A bourbon barrel-aged version (12.5 percent ABV) of Imperium will also be available on draft. Oskar Blues Brewery launches Can-O-Bliss Tropical IPA, the first in its year-long rotating Can-O-Bliss IPA Series, with a release party on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m.. The beer is hopped with Mosaic, Azacca, Galaxy, El Dorado and Idaho 7 and will be available in cans and on draft.

Small-batch beers and ciders

(5 percent ABV) on Thursday, Jan. 24, at all of its taprooms. On Sunday, Jan. 27, Ginger’s Revenge releases a Dark Chocolate and Orange Peel ginger beer.

Special events