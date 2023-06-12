What’s new in food: Elliott Moss opens Regina’s Westside

After years of experience and success in barbecue, including two James Beard Foundation Best Chef: Southeast nominations, Moss will open Regina’s in early summer 2023. Here, he spotlights Southern ingredients and nostalgia at its finest and aims to bring the West Asheville community together over modern comfort food. Regina’s menu features unique versions of favorites like Deviled Crab Hushpuppies with Remoulade and Regina’s Reuben, alongside unexpected twists on childhood favorites like Spaghetti & Grilled Scallop Scampi, Baked Ricotta Gnocchi n’ Cheese, and Parma and Chips, or Melbourne Chicken Parm, inspired by his travels in Australia. Beyond the dining room, a reservation-only bar area, Regina’s Rumpus Room, will be the perfect intimate spot to enjoy quirky décor, forward-thinking cocktails, and hearty, wood-fired cuisine. With a name and décor influenced by the strong women in the lives of Moss and partners Michael Piroli, Lisa Wagner, and Taylor Godleski, guests can enjoy dining, imbibing, and gathering in a pink, vintage-inspired setting with elements of nature woven throughout the space.

Visually appetizing

Visitors to the Asheville Art Museum are able to feast with their eyes at a new exhibition focusing on food. The Art of Food: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation will be on view from June 15 – Oct 22 in the Explore Asheville Exhibition Hall on the third level of the museum.

“We are delighted to bring this extraordinary exhibition to Western North Carolina where we are sure it will inspire residents and visitors alike,” says museum Executive Director Pamela Myers in a press release. “Southern Appalachia is renowned for its food, historically; and today, we are fortunate to be surrounded by that uniqueness — from farming to brewing, to the creativity and inventiveness demonstrated by our culinary community.”

The exhibition brings together works from postwar and contemporary artists and with assocaiated programming, will explore the roles food plays in our daily lives. The thirty-seven artists include Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, Enrique Chagoya and Jenny Holzer, with more than 100 works in several mediums.

According to Kate Faulkner, director of learning & engagement, “Exhibition programming will present an opportunity for Western North Carolinians to think beyond food as nourishment and consider ways that food and culture inform one other,” says Kate Faulkner, museum director of learning and engagement, in the same press release. “Exhibition-related programming will highlight and celebrate topics surrounding our region’s food, people and history.”

Asheville Art Museum is at 2 S. Pack Square. For more information, visit avl.mx/cro.

Mint to bee

Mint grown at Hall Fletcher Elementary School and Lucy S. Herring Elementary School gardens will be used in two flavors at The Hop Ice Cream to promote local non profit Bountiful Cities’ Urban Garden Tour and Tasting on July 9.

On Friday, June 9, The Bees Knees was released, consisting of the school-grown mint, Haw Creek Honey Co. honey, and rose and lavender water. The ice cream flavor, also inspired by a Dobra Tea drink of the same name, will remain on the menu for several weeks.

Fresh Mint Chip, availalble in both dairy milk and vegan hemp milk, will be released on Friday, July 7. The Hop co-owner Greg Garrison says, “An ice cream classic gets some local love to support the community. Mint Chocolate Chip is almost always available at The Hop and when mint season comes around, like with most produce, it gets a local upgrade. Fresh mint leaves are pureed into the base, spun, and mixed with ethically sourced chocolate chips.”

The free, annual Urban Garden Tour and Tasting will be held on on July 9 from 1-5 p.m. with the goal of increasing awarness about urban gardening and food source solutions. The event will include tastings from local chefs as well as educational opportunities. For more information on the tour, visit avl.mx/crp.

The Hop Ice Cream has several area locations. For more information, visit avl.mx/auf.

Tastee dinner

Farm to burger

Sustainable burger restaurant, Farm Burger is putting local farmers at the forefront of its summer menu with creative new menu items that reflect the season. The fast casual’s refreshed menu is now available in eleven of its restaurants across the southeast, offering flavor-packed sauces, locally-sourced meat and a modern take on Southern comfort sides.

The new menu kicks off with the Spicy Cheddarwurst Dog, a spotted trotter jalapeño cheddarwurst adorned with jalapeño mustard, chili ketchup, bacon and spicy garlic pickles. Guests can enjoy the spicy hotdog with any combination of Farm Burger’s three new sides—andouille corn pups with Calabrian chili and strawberry ketchup, deviled eggs with salami, pepperonata and parmesan crisp, or greek feta fries.

Also new to the menu are the Summer Farm and Superfood Salads. The Summer Farm Salad is a local lettuce and arugula mix topped with fresh strawberries, cucumbers, radishes, ricotta salata, and a garlic-herb vinaigrette. The Summer Superfood Salad features red russian kale, toasted farro, OJ-pickled fennel, toasted almonds, cucumbers, hearts of palm, feta and an artichoke and lemon dressing. A fried egg, bacon or housemade patty serve as a great addition to seasonal salads.

The new menu items are built with ingredients sourced by regional partners Tucker Farms, West Georgia Farmers’ Cooperative, Decimal Place Farm, The Spotted Trotter, Love is Love Cooperative Farm, Caribe United Farm, Rise N Shine Farm, Tennessee Grass Fed, Farside Farms, Marmilu Farms and J. Calvert Farms.

“Summertime calls for bright flavors and freshness which is exactly what you’ll find in our new menu items,” said Drew Van Leuvan, culinary director at Farm Burger. “We believe our guests’ plates should reflect the seasons so we’re eager to roll out dishes that embody that ethos.”

Founded in 2010 by organic rancher Jason Mann and seasoned restaurateur George Frangos, Farm Burger is an ethical burger restaurant group committed to leading the fast-casual industry in forging a sustainable food future. By creating dynamic relationships with regional ranchers, farmers and suppliers, Farm Burger crafts 100% grassfed, grass-finished beef burgers, while serving pasture-raised meats, seasonal salads and other locally sourced menu items with an emphasis on in-house production of pickles, specialty sauces and sides.

“There’s something for everyone on our new menu and I love how our team continues to innovate when it comes to creating special dishes that our guests will love,” said George Frangos, co-founder of Farm Burger. “The relationships we’ve fostered with local farms across the southeast make it possible to serve fresh, seasonal ingredients and we hope those who enjoy our new menu experience that connection each time they order.”

Summer break

More than 900,000 North Carolina students rely on the nutritious meals and snacks served during the school year through the School Breakfast, School Lunch, and Afterschool Snack Programs. When school is out, Summer Nutrition Programs provide nutritious meals at no cost for children and adolescents ages 18 and younger.

To find nutritious summer meals at no-cost near you for kids and teens who are ages 18 and younger:

Text “Food” to 304-304 for information in English or “COMIDA” to 304-304 for information in Spanish.

Use the N.C. Site Finder Map, https://bit.ly/3MhnX1S.

Check your local school district website, social media or other communications.

Learn more at .

In addition to nutritious meals, N.C. Summer Nutrition Programs provide fitness and fun through educational enrichment. To learn about activities offered by Summer Nutrition Programs near you, search #NCSummerMeals on social media. The Summer Nutrition mascot, Ray F. Sun, may visit a summer meals event in your community. Follow @Ray4NCKids on social media to learn where Ray will be next. The “F” in Ray’s name signifies the food, fitness, fun, and farm-to-summer activities that take place across North Carolina as part of N.C. Summer Nutrition Programs.

Program operators are encouraged to take the N.C. Farm to Summer Challenge to serve local food as part of meals and snacks, teach about agriculture, nutrition, and local food, share about #farmtosummer activities, and sign up to participate in the #NCCrunch for #FarmtoSchool Month. N.C. Summer Nutrition Programs, agencies, organizations, and families can all participate in the N.C. Farm to Summer Challenge. The N.C. Farm to Summer sign-up, toolkit, and other resources are available on the NCDPI, Office of School Nutrition website.

N.C. Summer Nutrition Programs are administered by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI), with federal assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Summer Nutrition Programs are typically located in economically distressed areas to serve the most food-insecure, vulnerable students. Meal sites may be located at schools, public housing centers, playgrounds, camps, parks, medical centers, faith-based facilities, libraries and other locations. Meals are served to eligible children at no cost. Registration and ID are not required.

Additional information regarding N.C. Summer Nutrition Programs may be found on the NCDPI, Office of School Nutrition website. Citizens and organizations interested in getting involved as sites, activity providers, or volunteers should contact the NCDPI, Summer Nutrition Programs Team at summernutritionprogram@dpi.nc.gov.

For more information, visit avl.mx/crq.