What’s new in food: Grove Arcade hosts inaugural summer festival

The merchants of the Grove Arcade are set to join forces for a new tradition on Saturday, July 30.

Taking place noon-7 p.m., the Grove Arcade Summer Festival includes engaging activities, demonstrations and a chance to connect the local community with the businesses within.

“Grove Arcade is hoping to provide a memorable experience for anyone who comes out,” says Travis LeJune, CEO of Dolo Digital, Grove Arcade’s media representative. “We expect everyone to enjoy the summer day, have a great time and appreciate what Asheville’s talented locals have to offer.”

Among the participating businesses, Grove Arcade mainstays Carmel’s Kitchen & Bar, Modesto and Baba Nahm are all rolling out celebratory dinner specials, while the relative Grove Arcade newcomer Huli Sue’s BBQ & Grill plans to supply homemade spam musubi, hurricane popcorn (a unique Hawaiian blend of popcorn, rice crackers, nori and buttery toppings) and free pineapple/mango soft-serve ice cream at the event.

“As one of the newest tenants in the Grove Arcade, we are thrilled to ride on the coattails of its rich and iconic historical significance in the Blue Ridge Mountains,” says Lisa Vann, who co-owns Huli Sue with partner, Ben Krueger. “We’re honored to be woven into its continuing traditions and experiences that will one day be a part of that said history.”

Fellow newcomer Wedge Brewing Co.’s latest local taproom will be pouring pints of a special beer.

Meanwhile, Battery Park Book Exchange plans to mix up a special “midsummer mimosa” and extend summer reading book specials to event guests.

A live raffle featuring prizes selected by Grove Arcade merchants will also accompany the celebration. Visitors will receive one free raffle ticket simply for showing up and may purchase additional tickets for chances to win products from Four Corners Home, ADORAtherapy, Serenity & Scott, Wake Foot Sanctuary and more. All raffle proceeds will be donated to Food Connection, which will also be in attendance

Live art exhibits, musical performances, face painting, games, aura readings, glass blowing, instrument lessons and more also await all those looking to help make history and celebrate local business.

The Grove Arcade is at 1 Page Ave. Visit avl.mx/bsr for more information.

A little something sweet

Mary’s Mountain Cookies, a Colorado-based bakery with 18 locations across the Centennial State and Midwest, held the grand opening celebration for its first North Carolina location last month in downtown Asheville.

Situated directly under the AC Hotel by Marriot Asheville Downtown, the newest addition to Asheville’s bustling dessert scene will supply the 828 with quarter-pound cookies baked fresh daily. Popular flavors include chocolate chip, peanut butter, snickerdoodle, oatmeal raisin, s’mores, salted caramel and a rotating set of seasonal options. Customers who purchase a bundle of six cookies in-store will receive two complimentary cookies, and those who buy a bundle of a dozen cookies will receive five free cookies.

“We hope people leave the shop feeling happy and with their sweet tooth satisfied,” says owner Meghan Marshall. “It’s a joy for us to do this every day, and we want to pass that joy along to anyone who takes the time to come see us.”

Mary’s Mountain Cookies is at 10 Broadway, Suite 129. Visit avl.mx/bss for more information.

Lend a helping hand

On Saturday, July 30, noon-5 p.m., Highland Brewing Co. will host a release party at The Meadow, as part of its ongoing Pints with Purpose collaboration series. The latest special brew, Survivor Strong, a hazy India pale ale, benefits the local nonprofit Helpmate, which supports people leaving situations of domestic violence.

There will be pickup volleyball games, a glitter tattoo booth, hooper demonstrations and musical performances from Wild Bodema at noon and Buffalo Kings, 2-5 p.m. Blue Collar Diner, El Querubin and Smasheville food trucks will be on-site during the event. Buggy Pops will also be in attendance dishing out ice-cold popsicles to help combat the hot July sun.

Staff from Helpmate will also be available and accept donations for survivors of domestic violence throughout the event

The Meadow at Highland Brewing is at 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Suite 200. Visit avl.mx/8ze for more information.

Christmas in July

The Beauty Boost Asheville, a community group designed for women to feel empowered and motivated, will host a special Christmas in July experience Sunday, July 31, 2-7 p.m., at Mills River Brewing Co.

A number of local shops and services, including Wild Fire Pottery, Blue Intuition and Basile Wraps, will set up complimentary stations intended to encourage networking.

Juju’s Craft Cookery food truck will serve beer-friendly food, such as burgers, wings and nachos, for hungry shoppers hoping to refuel as they hop from station to station. The event is free, but those who register in advance will receive a free entry to a seasonally themed raffle.

Mills River Brewing Co. is at 336 Banner Farm Road. Visit avl.mx/bst for additional information and registration.

Elliot Moss changes course

Earlier this month on Instagram, chef Elliot Moss, a name synonymous with WNC barbecue, announced his departure from Buxton Hall Barbecue and Buxton Chicken Palace.

“I’m heartbroken to say that I’m officially officially no longer involved or a part of Buxton Hall BBQ or Buxton Chicken Palace,” wrote Moss in the post. “My partners and I have decided to part ways, and I have sold my interest in the business to them.”

In 2015, Moss opened Buxton Hall Barbecue with Chai Pani’s Meherwan Irani. Moss and Irani doubled down on their shared success by expanding operations and trying a new concept with Buxton Chicken Palace in 2021, offering up a fast, casual approach to scratch-made chicken sandwiches.

While no official announcement on leadership or creative changes has been made, both Buxton restaurants will continue to operate as usual. Moss plans to stay in Asheville and will reportedly be opening a new restaurant in town as early as this year.

Buxton Hall Barbecue is at 32 Banks Ave. Buxton Chicken Palace is at 56 Patton Ave., inside the S&W Market. Follow Elliot Moss on Instagram at avl.mx/bsu for news on his next move.

Second time’s a charm

Cafetería y Taqueria la Jarochita, a new Mexican American restaurant from owners Guillermo Cortes and Patricia Zacarias, opened July 1, several months after the pair closed their previous restaurant Scrambled.

With significantly more space, a vastly expanded menu and the benefit of hindsight, Cortes and Zacarias are committed to learning from the past and firmly establishing their roots this time around.

“This is real, authentic homemade Mexican food,” says Cortes. “Our food looks and tastes different than any other restaurant in town.”

A large swath of Mexican culinary backgrounds melds into one at Cafetería y Taqueria la Jarochita, blending family recipes from Cortes’ Michoacán background and Zacarias’ Veracruz upbringing. The latter is well versed in a number of different cuisines spanning the many states and unique regions of Mexico, following an extensive epicurean education in her home country. The new menu reflects this journey, featuring a varied array of classic Mexican dishes and modern spins on traditional favorites.

Scratch-made mole has quickly become a favorite among the restaurant’s established regulars and new fans, as have the sopes, empanadas and memelas (masa cakes pressed thin then grilled), all made from fresh, in-house corn tortillas.

Several Mexican standards, like tacos al pastor, enchiladas and huevos rancheros, as well as American-style comforts — think omelets, pancakes and breakfast burritos — help round out a diverse menu.

Cafetería y Taqueria la Jarochita is at 2377 Hendersonville Road, Arden. Visit avl.mx/bsv for hours and additional information.

Local bakery changes hands

West Asheville’s Malvern Hills Bakery has closed, following three years in business. The proverbial rolling pin will be passed on to Dune Pierre Michel of French Broad Pantry as his bakery prepares to fill the vacated location.

“We want to thank all of our customers for their love, support and patience with us,” announced Malvern Hills Bakery’s owner and head baker, Alex Goodwin, via social media. “It is with great sadness that we have to announce that we have reached a point where we can no longer keep things running, and we will be closing down.”

French Broad Pantry, a mainstay at many tailgate farmer’s markets, plans to temporarily move away from attending markets as operations transition to the new location.

French Broad Pantry is at 1570 Patton Ave. Visit avl.mx/bsw for more information.