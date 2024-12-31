What’s new in food: Posana plans South Asheville expansion

Downtown restaurant Posana has announced plans to launch a second location in Biltmore Park Town Square in the spring. Since its debut in 2009, the contemporary American eatery renowned for its gluten-free offerings has become a fixture on the local food scene, popular with both locals and tourists.

The owners, chef Peter and Martha Pollay, say they’ve been pondering a second location for a while, spurred by concerns over the future viability of maintaining Posana’s downtown space. “We don’t know what will happen when it’s time to renew our lease in like four years,” says Martha. “In the event that that were to become unsustainable, we wanted to have our roots. And we wanted to grow.”

For the Pollays, those roots run deep in South Asheville. They live there and have raised their children there. And as folks who drive downtown for work daily, they understand that some locals may not have visited Posana because of its location.

“We’ve met so many people who have never been to Posana because they don’t go downtown,” Peter says.

The Biltmore Park space at 264 Thetford St. will allow the Pollays to lean into more neighborhood-focused hospitality in a less tourist-driven area of town. “I think we’ll build more roots with our customers because they’ll be in more frequently,” says Peter.

The new Posana will be open seven days a week, with a private dining room for events. In addition to beloved menu items like the kale salad and gnocchi, the Biltmore Park restaurant will expand its offerings to include lunch and weekend brunch.

Style-wise, the sleek space created by Stratton Design Group, Laura Hudson Architecture and Beverly-Grant General Contractors will be larger and more modern than the downtown location, which is housed in a historic 1885 building. “We’ll have a much bigger bar and lounge area there,” Martha says.

With the goal of being a true neighborhood spot for South Ashevilleans, the Pollays have designed the new space to facilitate relaxation and community bonding. “There will be a lot of nice nooks and areas where you can feel cozy,” says Martha. “We tried to create a lot of different seating types and styles, so there’s really not a bad seat in the house.”

Posana is also experiencing some staff changes and growth. This month, the restaurant added certified sommelier Jesus Zafiro as the general manager, and spirits specialist Nikki Dabbs has joined as assistant general manager.

Flour is growing

In early December, Flour café and bakery announced plans to expand into the space formerly occupied by Bun Intended in the S&W Market. The original Flour location will remain in its current S&W space and continue serving breakfast biscuits, pastries and coffee. Flour’s new, second space, Flour Focaccia Sandwich Shop, will offer rotating focaccia pizzas, salads and hearty focaccia sandwiches. Follow Flour on Instagram for updates on the launch timeline and plans for a grand opening celebration.

Monday Magic



A new fundraiser is helping local bartenders who lost work and income due to Tropical Storm Helene. Every Monday, 5-10 p.m., the Low Down in West Asheville will host a bartender takeover, Monday Magic: A Benefit for Bartenders. Guest bartenders will create menus featuring drink specials and snacks then get behind the bar, receiving 50% of the sales and 100% of the tips. Organizer Casey Campfield, founder of the Low Down and downtown bar the Crow & Quill, says the benefit will continue into the new year for as long as folks want to participate.

New sips for Dry January

Great news for sober folks or those doing Dry January: cousins Nathan Kelischek and Chris Zieber, founders of Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB), have launched Modern Alchemist Co., featuring a line of THC- and CBD-infused mocktails. Promising “high times without the hangover,” these cannabis-infused canned drinks are available in three flavors — margarita, Jungle Bird and citrus spritz. Each can features 5 milligrams of U.S. hemp-derived THC and CBD. The drinks are low in sugar and have fewer than 100 calories per can.

Kelischeck and Zieber established AMB in 2011. In 2018, Craft Brew Alliance acquired the brewery, which was later added to Anheuser-Busch’s craft beer portfolio through a partnership. In 2023, Kelischeck and Zieber bought AMB back from the corporate brewing giant. Since then, they’ve also opened a taproom in Mills River and started Mountain Hippie Soda Co.

Local love at Cappella on 9

Capella on 9 announced in December that every Sunday, 5-11 p.m., is Locals Night at the downtown rooftop bar and restaurant. Deals include a $12 burger and beer special and half off on all bottles of wine.

Beradu reopens with a new breakfast concept

Beradu in Black Mountain has announced plans to reopen its restaurant on Wednesday, Jan. 8, with a new focus: full-service breakfast and lunch. Though Beradu’s specialty food market and deli reopened in October after closure from Tropical Storm Helene, the restaurant has remained closed while owners Maggie and Patrick Beraduce — who are expecting a baby in May — developed a new concept that would be more sustainable for their growing family, the business posted on social media in mid-December.

The menu will feature dishes such as house-made corned beef hash, eggs Benedict, build-your-own breakfast sandwiches, egg and potato skillets and griddled delights like mini-Dutch pancakes and sourdough French toast bread pudding.

The restaurant will be walk-in only. Hours will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Sunday Italian Nights will continue monthly as will pop-up events and a supper club.

Strada and Gemelli launch initiatives for locals

Italian eateries Strada Italiano and Gemelli, owned by chef Anthony Cerrato, have launched several new deals for locals to ring in 2025. In December, Strada introduced a happy hour from 4-5 p.m. Sundays and Mondays featuring 50% off all house-made pastas and hand-tossed pizzas.

Through the end of January, Gemelli will offer happy hour every day from 4-5 p.m. featuring half off all items on the menu for dine-in only.

For the early birds, Gemelli has reopened for brunch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., with a more American-driven menu featuring egg sandwiches, shrimp and grits, and biscuits and gravy. For Asheville locals, Mondays, 3-8:30 p.m., are now 828 Burger Night at Gemelli. The special features chef Gabe Cerrato’s Gemelli Burger (normally $17) — two smashed patties with smoked cheddar, onion, house-made pickle and aioli on a sesame bun — with rosemary fries for $8.28.

In the new year, Gemelli also plans to bring back its Wine by the Vines five-course paired wine dinners, with a new focus on wine regions outside Italy. The dinners cost $75 per person, including wine pairings, and take place on the third and fourth Thursdays of each month. January’s dinners will examine wines of Argentina.

AIR accomplishments

On Dec. 16, Asheville Independent Restaurants (AIR) held a celebration honoring a cohort of local food service workers who completed the organization’s Financial Empowerment Program. The program is designed to provide hospitality workers with knowledge of budgeting, debt management, responsible credit use, investment strategies, homeownership and small-business planning. Each of the 20 participants met the program’s required savings goal and was awarded $1,000 in recognition of their hard work and commitment.

Mercy Chefs in Black Mountain

On Dec. 19, Virginia-based disaster relief organization Mercy Chefs partnered with Reynolds Baptist Church to distribute groceries, toys and cookies to students and families at Black Mountain Primary and Elementary schools. The toys came from students from Florida’s Emerald Coast Fellowship, who received Mercy Chefs’ support in 2018 following Hurricane Michael. Mercy Chefs also donated new physical education equipment to replace items destroyed during Tropical Storm Helene, served lunch to school staff members and provided each staff member with a gift card.