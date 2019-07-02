Boom Town: Fun on the fourth
Volume
25/ Issue
50
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Joe Pellegrino
Concerts, street dances, picnics and fireworks spectacles add to the sweetness of a summer holiday. On the cover: Lake Julian, 2018.
arts
Smart Bets: Lady Moon & The EclipseThe Brooklyn-based multicultural ensemble plays The One Stop on July 6.
Diego Attanasio performs two nights at the LaZoom Room“I tell myself, ‘If I’m going to do comedy the rest of my life, what’s the rush?’” Attanasio says.
Smart Bets: Costume Drama — A Fashion ShowThe annual design competition returns to Asheville Community Theatre on July 6.
Smart Bets: Ahleuchatistas and Sea MossThe Asheville and Portland-based duos reunite July 5 at The Mothlight.
Independence Day celebrations across WNCOutdoor concerts, street dances, picnics with family (chosen or blood) and friends — all culminating in a fireworks spectacle — underscore the sweetness of a summer holiday.
Smart Bets: A. Lee Edwards and Scott BianchiThe monthly showcase of local singer-songwriters continues July 5 at Local 604 Bottle Shop.
food
Small bites: Our Global Table celebrates international cuisineOur Global Table celebrates cultural diversity while raising funds for Pisgah Legal Services. Also: Independence Day celebrations; an amateur bake off; and more.
news
Asheville gun crime up 55% since 2016, police sayAs of June 23, the Asheville Police Department has responded to 360 gun calls, said Deputy Chief James Baumstark. He noted that the top three locations from which police have…
Flatiron hotel conversion clears Council in 4-3 voteAt Asheville City Council’s June 25 meeting, Council member Julie Mayfield flipped on her previous opposition to the project, joining Mayor Esther Manheimer, Vice Mayor Gwen Wisler and Vijay Kapoor…
AG Stein, local law enforcement give rape kit updateJames Baumstark, deputy chief of the Asheville Police Department, declared that all of the backlogged kits in his department’s possession had been reviewed — nearly 600 in all — with…