Concerts, street dances, picnics and fireworks spectacles add to the sweetness of a summer holiday. On the cover: Lake Julian, 2018.

  • Asheville gun crime up 55% since 2016, police say

    -by Brooke Randle
    As of June 23, the Asheville Police Department has responded to 360 gun calls, said Deputy Chief James Baumstark. He noted that the top three locations from which police have…

  • Flatiron hotel conversion clears Council in 4-3 vote

    -by Brooke Randle
    At Asheville City Council’s June 25 meeting, Council member Julie Mayfield flipped on her previous opposition to the project, joining Mayor Esther Manheimer, Vice Mayor Gwen Wisler and Vijay Kapoor…

  • AG Stein, local law enforcement give rape kit update

    -by Daniel Walton
    James Baumstark, deputy chief of the Asheville Police Department, declared that all of the backlogged kits in his department’s possession had been reviewed — nearly 600 in all — with…