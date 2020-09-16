Celebrate the Best of WNC: Part 1
Volume
27/ Issue
7
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Don’t we all want something to celebrate right now? Xpress’ annual Best of WNC awards deliver — spotlighting the Western North Carolina people, places and institutions deemed the best, as voted by our readers.
arts
Allan Wolf explores the Donner Party in his latest novel-in-verseThe Asheville-based author turns his attention to the Donner Party in “The Snow Fell Three Graves Deep."
food
Jewish Family Services breaks the Yom Kippur fast with breakfast for dinnerSales of the catered Break Your Fast meals will support Jewish Family Services' holiday meal program, which delivers kosher meals to isolated seniors.
Delayed but undaunted, new restaurants open for businessMore than most new businesses, restaurants are vulnerable to vagaries beyond their control, and COVID-19 has created even more speed bumps on the path from "opening soon" to "now open."