Letter: We don’t need Cawthorn’s nonsense

Madison Cawthorn’s candidacy for the N.C. 11th Congressional District is basically a fluke. Mark Meadows should have stayed out of the fray like he said he would. Instead, he endorsed the best friend of his and [Rep.] Jim Jordan’s wives, Lynda Bennett. Angry at Meadows, 11th District Republicans backed Cawthorn instead of Bennett.

So now the Republicans are stuck with Cawthorn, a 25-year-old, giggly, hormonal, poorly educated, inexperienced young man. Cawthorn, with no adult responsibilities, seems to be stuck in the “coming of age” part of his life. On Fox News, Cawthorn pledged his allegiance to Donald Trump. … He’s supposed to be running to represent us, not Trump, and has zero knowledge of the needs of the people of Western North Carolina. We don’t need this nonsense.

For all our sake, we need to elect Moe Davis. Moe Davis is a retired Air Force colonel and was director of the Air Force Judiciary and former chief prosecutor at Guantanamo Bay. He has been a law professor, judge, speaker, writer and national security expert for Congress. Moe Davis is an adult with education and experience, folks. He’s running to represent all the people living in all of the 16½ counties of Western North Carolina. Vote for Moe Davis, Democrat for N.C. 11th Congressional District representative.

— John H. Fisher

Hendersonville