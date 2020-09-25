Letter: We don’t need Cawthorn’s nonsense

Graphic by Lori Deaton

Madison Cawthorn’s candidacy for the N.C. 11th Congressional District is basically a fluke. Mark Meadows should have stayed out of the fray like he said he would. Instead, he endorsed the best friend of his and [Rep.] Jim Jordan’s wives, Lynda Bennett. Angry at Meadows, 11th District Republicans backed Cawthorn instead of Bennett.

So now the Republicans are stuck with Cawthorn, a 25-year-old, giggly, hormonal, poorly educated, inexperienced young man. Cawthorn, with no adult responsibilities, seems to be stuck in the “coming of age” part of his life. On Fox News, Cawthorn pledged his allegiance to Donald Trump. … He’s supposed to be running to represent us, not Trump, and has zero knowledge of the needs of the people of Western North Carolina. We don’t need this nonsense.

For all our sake, we need to elect Moe Davis. Moe Davis is a retired Air Force colonel and was director of the Air Force Judiciary and former chief prosecutor at Guantanamo Bay. He has been a law professor, judge, speaker, writer and national security expert for Congress. Moe Davis is an adult with education and experience, folks. He’s running to represent all the people living in all of the 16½ counties of Western North Carolina. Vote for Moe Davis, Democrat for N.C. 11th Congressional District representative.

— John H. Fisher
Hendersonville

7 thoughts on “Letter: We don’t need Cawthorn’s nonsense

  1. Christy Fryar Ingle

    We aren’t “stuck” with anyone. We CHOSE him. And we don’t need your blessing or approval. Here’s how these things work: You vote. I vote. Other people vote. Whoever gets the most votes EARNS their place in Congress. The VOTERS decide. You don’t decide what we need. You get one vote like everyone else.

    • bsummers

      Doesn’t matter. Haven’t you heard? Orange Julius is going to “Get Rid Of The Ballots.”

    • luther blissett

      “Whoever gets the most votes EARNS their place in Congress. ”

      You don’t earn a job when you’re hired. You earn it by doing the job.

      You earn your place in Congress once you get there. But hey, vote for Cawthorn if you want. Give him his first real job. If elected, he’s likely to be in the House minority and spending more time on Fox News and with other rich kids. Then again, y’all voted for Mark Meadows, so you must have a thing for deadbeat representatives.

      What it means, though, is that you can’t be the party of “government is the problem.” You’ll have to own your choices.

  2. C-Law

    So a career serving the Military Industrial Complex should NOT raise concerns!?

    Oh well, WNC gets the government it deserves I suppose…elections are just a sham and a distraction for you tax-mules anyway. Giving the illusion of democratic participation to the totalitarian finance-military-technocorporate empire.

    • Kay Haas

      Davis quit his job at Gitmo to protest the use of evidence obtained through torture, and was honored with the Justice Charles E. Whittaker Award for professional courage and integrity. He was also given the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation First Amendment Award and served as a defense witness for Bradley (now Chelsea) Manning. Subsequent to his military career, while serving as a Dept of Labor judge, Davis ordered Enterprise Rent-A-Car to pay more than $6.6 million in a discrimination case regarding the treatment of African-American job applicants, the largest settlement of its kind. But sure, we should abide your warning about the ‘totalitarian finance-military-technocorporate empire’ to be certain a white nationalist, gun nut, sexual assaulter, uneducated, never employed, irresponsible millionaire kid, Trump fanatic gets the job. Grad school-level word salads from wanna be leftist radicals in WNC just sound silly.

      • C-Law

        Kay—the empire is at an end. Embrace it. It is ALL gonna burn down. Don’t waste your time and energy on these meaningless “elections.” Boomers had a chance to make some changes, but ****** up chasing power and $$$. Boomers left Xers and millennials with nothing to live for and more importantly, nothing to lose. It’s ALL gonna crash and burn and the Boomers will live long enough to see their 401ks, nest eggs, and home values evaporate.

  3. D Moore

    While admitting there are no good choices, I can say for sure after reading all Davis’ postings online, I won’t be voting for him or his neck snapping braggadocio. Ever.

