Legends of the Malt: Highland Brewing celebrates 30th anniversary
Volume
30/ Issue
40
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Courtesy of Highland Brewing Co.
Oscar Wong and Leah Wong Ashburn, the father-daughter leadership team of Highland Brewing Co., recently sat down with Xpress to reminisce about the past three decades at the helm of Asheville’s first and longest-running craft brewery.
arts
Around town: City invites applicants for new public art installationCity replaces art in front of S&W, Webster unveils pavilion for May Day, Folkmoot hosts Latin American music celebration, Cherokee create remembrance archive and more!
food
What’s new in food: Old Fort welcomes a new wineryEuda Wine debuts with its own vintages, tasting room, patio and food options. Also in this week's food news: New Moon Donuts, a Swannanoa home for Zella's Deli, fresh-made tailgate…
news
TDA approves about $10 million for community projects but not affordable housingThe big question heading into the April 24 meeting of the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority was whether affordable housing projects would qualify for financing from the agency’s new $10…
BID public hearing draws crowd despite scheduling kerfuffleThe BID proposal requires two votes from Council, The first is slated for Tuesday, May 14, and the second on Tuesday, June 11. If approved, the governance structure of the…
County budget picture slowly comes into focusCounty expenditures are expected to grow by more than $8 million next year, to $444.9 million, said Buncombe County Budget Director John Hudson.
Reparations commission discusses accountability as deadline nearsAs a deadline nears for the Community Reparations Commission, pressure mounts for the group to finalize its recommendations for how the City of Asheville and Buncombe County governments can make…
Staff reductions contributed to Mission’s soaring profits after HCA sale, draft report saysA 12-page working draft report out of Wake Forest University titled “Mission Hospital’s Financial Performance Under HCA” collates information from federal data, HCA’s own projections, and other studies to show how the Asheville…
Planning board defers voting on county’s short-term rental ordinance“Based on what we have heard from the community … I firmly believe that the best path forward will be to broaden the scope of our discussions to include those…