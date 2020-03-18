Looking for Joy? Guide to 2020 Summer Camps
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:YMCA's Camp Watia
Looking for a dose of joy about now? We are pleased to oblige with Part 2 of the Kids Issue, Xpress’ annual celebration of local K-12 students’ creativity via their original art and writing — plus our yearly guide to area kids camps.
arts
Christopher Paul Stelling releases a new albumThe 10 songs of 'Best of Luck,' produced by Ben Harper, often feel like self-made medication for the worries of the world, along with nuggets of wisdom, resolve and resistance.
Smart Bets: Ann Zelle — Remember When …The Gallery @ Dot Editions opens an exhibition of the photographer's work on March 20.
food
Small bites: Outbreak affects food orgsIvory Road Café and Kitchen offers a themed, multicoursed Family Meal event every Wednesday. Also, in local food news: a fermenting workshop at Hickory Nut Gap Farm and food-security initiatives…
news
State, local governments respond as Buncombe’s first contact with disease is confirmedThe effects of the public school closure and a mandatory statewide ban on gatherings of 100 or more people are rippling through the community. And the county health department confirmed…
Council approves affordability changes for RAD developmentSixth time's a charm? Asheville City Council approved new affordability conditions for the RAD Lofts mixed-used development slated for the city's River Arts District, the latest in a string of…
Buncombe County, Asheville declare states of emergency over COVID-19Buncombe County Board of Commissioners Chair Brownie Newman declared a local state of emergency due to the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. The move followed a…