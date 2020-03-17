Small bites: Outbreak affects food orgs

To-go orders only, please

On Monday, March 16, Buncombe County government held a press conference to address its current response to the coronavirus (COVID-19), following the first reported case in Buncombe County. Fletcher Tove, public health emergency preparedness coordinator at Buncombe County Health and Human Services, requested that all restaurants limit their services to takeout only. While restaurants are not legally mandated to comply, Tove suggested that could change at a future date. (For additional, nonfood-related information, see “State, local governments respond as Buncombe’s first contact with the disease is confirmed,” March 16, Xpress.)

Free bagged lunches for kids

Baked Pie Co. is offering free bagged lunches for children Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Lunches include a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on wheat bread, an apple (courtesy of Creasman Farms), milk and a Baked Pie Co. cookie. To learn more — including how you can donate to this initiative — visit avl.mx/70t.

Baked Pie Co. is at 4 Long Shoals Road, Arden and 50 Merrimon Ave., Woodfin

Ensuring food security

The YMCA of Western North Carolina continues to operate its mobile food markets, offering prepackaged bags for those facing food insecurity. Scheduled market sites are available at avl.mx/70r. With North Carolina public schools currently closed, the nonprofit is also working with local school systems to deliver food to children in need. Take-home dinners for Buncombe County Schools students are available for pick up 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at Oakley, Estes, Black Mountain, Pisgah and West Buncombe elementary schools. Residents who are quarantined and in need of food resources should call 828-775-7081. To learn more, visit avl.mx/70s.

Free delivery

Roman’s Deli & Catering announced on March 16 that it is offering free delivery for the next two weeks on all orders made through the platform ieatlocal.com.

Roman’s Deli & Catering is at 75 Haywood St.

#AshevilleStrong

#AshevilleStrong is an online movement created recently by Bright Planning founder Catherine Campbell to support the local service industry in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents are encouraged to buy gift cards from the more than 50 bars, restaurants and cafes listed on the website. To support and learn more, visit ashevillestrong.com.

Asheville Poverty Initiative serves free takeout

Asheville Poverty Initiative has temporarily canceled all community programs and gatherings, including 12 Baskets Cafe. The nonprofit will continue to provide free takeout meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Community members are invited to bring empty containers to the community space at 610 Haywood Road. Orders will be placed outside the center; residents will not be permitted inside. For more information, visit avl.mx/70u.