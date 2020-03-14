Asheville nabs five James Beard Award nods across four categories

Posted on by Kay West

As the Oscars are to film and the Grammys are to music, so the James Beard Awards are to the restaurant industry. And when the semifinalists for the 2020 honors were announced on Feb. 26, Asheville racked up five nods. The feeling for Chai Pani chef and owner Meherwan Irani — who is celebrating his fifth turn as a semifinalist in the Best Chef: Southeast category — is “like seeing your home team win the Super Bowl,” he says.

Cúrate and Button & Co. Bagels chef and owner Katie Button, who is appearing on the list for her sixth time since 2012, agrees. “It’s amazing that a city with less than 100,000 people has five semifinalists across so many categories,” she says.

In addition to Irani and Button in the Best Chef: Southeast category, Cultura — an innovative collaboration between Wicked Weed Brewing and Table/All Day Darling chef and owner Jacob Sessoms — is among the Best New Restaurant semifinalists; Benne on Eagle’s chef de cuisine, Ashleigh Shanti, was tapped for Rising Star Chef and John Fleer, chef and owner of Rhubarb, Benne on Eagle and The Rhu, is one of 20 national culinary legends vying for Outstanding Chef.

Fleer’s multiple appearances as a semifinalist and finalist date back to 2006 and include his chef roles at Blackberry Farm and Canyon Kitchen before he opened Rhubarb. “For me, it’s the persistence category,” Fleer says with a laugh.

He remembers his first time in the category Best Chef: Southeast. “It really came out of the blue. All of the people I looked up to had been recognized in that category, and I didn’t see myself in that arena with people I had long admired.”

Button’s first inclusion as a semifinalist was in 2012 in the Rising Star Chef category. “I was floored,” she remembers. “Our restaurant had only been open a year, and it really surprised me that people were paying attention to us.”

Irani had a similar reaction to his debut. “It was a complete shocker!” he says. “I went to the list on the website, and thought, ‘How did I get here?’ We’re making Indian street food in this tiny restaurant in a little town. It took me a while to realize it was validation that what we were doing was relevant.”

Fleer points out that within the diverse range of cuisines, styles, restaurants and chefs, everyone representing Asheville on the 2020 list has an inherent commonality. “I think we all share core values in terms of why we’re here in this town with the resources it has and the commitment to those resources and local product,” he reflects. “When I sent Jacob a congratulatory text, I told him that I couldn’t imagine how any of this would have happened without his trailblazing in opening Table so many years ago [2005].”

The final nominees for the 2020 JBF Awards will be announced March 25, and the James Beard Awards Gala takes place May 4 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Button, who has attended three times, says it’s a fancy black-tie night for professionals who spend their workdays in chef jackets, aprons and clogs.

“It’s just amazing to be in the same space with people who you have admired for so long, to be in that company. You feel proud and grateful and at the same time unsure about why you’re there,” she says. “But everyone is so supportive of everyone else, and no matter what happens, you just want to ‘cheers’ all the people in your category. I know everyone always says it’s an honor just to be nominated, but it really is an honor.”

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Kay West
Kay West was a freelance journalist in Nashville for more than 30 years, contributing writer for the Nashville Scene, StyleBlueprint Nashville, Nashville correspondent for People magazine, author of five books and mother of two happily launched grown-up kids. To kick off 2019 she put Tennessee in her rear view mirror, drove into the mountains of WNC, settled in West Asheville and appreciates that writing offers the opportunity to explore and learn her new home. She looks forward to hiking trails, biking greenways, canoeing rivers, sampling local beer and cheering the Asheville Tourists.
View all posts by Kay West →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.