Pack to the Future: The evolution of Pack Square
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Buncombe County Special Special Collections
For decades, officials have been looking for ways to revitalize historic Pack Square in the heart of downtown Asheville. With yet another reimagining under way, Xpress looks back at some of the key changes that have transformed the city center since the 1960s.
Around Town: Literary series will focus on trees, nature in Jewish poetryYetzirah will present a reading featuring three Jewish poets. Plus, Artéria Collective students will document the reparations process, Asheville Junior Theater will put on Peter Pan Jr. and a Tyger…
What’s new in food: Reimagined Tastee Diner celebrates official ribbon-cuttingTastee Diner's new owner, Steven Goff, discusses his updates to the historical West Asheville restaurant. Also: MLK Prayer Breakfast returns with in-person event; local eateries gear up for Restaurant Week;…
From AVL Watchdog: Information about holiday water failures is trickling out, as Asheville officials meet in privateAsheville’s water may be restored, but the spigot of information from city officials is still clogged.
Zack, Kilgore talk police recruitment at CIBOAsheville Police Department Chief David Zack and Vice Mayor Sandra Kilgore filled in the Asheville-based trade group Jan. 6 about the city's recent efforts to address dozens of vacancies among…
Manheimer addresses county board on water outagesDuring the Jan. 3 meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer fielded questions about the chain of events that left tens of thousands without water…