Pack to the Future: The evolution of Pack Square

Volume
29
/ Issue
24
January 11, 2023

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Buncombe County Special Special Collections
For decades, officials have been looking for ways to revitalize historic Pack Square in the heart of downtown Asheville. With yet another reimagining under way, Xpress looks back at some of the key changes that have transformed the city center since the 1960s.

