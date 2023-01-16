Letter: Abortion funds are too dilute

I am quite hopeful that if I give as an individual to Asheville Planned Parenthood, I can recoup my money in a few years in the form of local school tax savings.

The trouble is that I’m not sure Asheville Planned Parenthood exists as a nonprofit. The related nonprofits are Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Carolina Abortion Fund, but Carolina and certainly the South Atlantic are far too dilute (no pun intended) for me to recoup an individual investment in saved local school tax, not being a Cecil, and I have far less to give than to invest due to retirement worries.

The city of Asheville or Buncombe County might be able to recoup the benefits of funding abortions for all of Carolina or the South Atlantic, but I as an individual can’t hope to.

—Alan Ditmore

Leicester

Editor’s note: Xpress checked in with Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and received this information about the organization’s structure from communications director Molly Rivera: “The Asheville health center is part of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, which is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization. PPSAT operates 14 health centers across North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia and the southwest portion of Virginia. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic is an affiliate of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.”