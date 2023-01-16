Letter: Abortion funds are too dilute

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I am quite hopeful that if I give as an individual to Asheville Planned Parenthood, I can recoup my money in a few years in the form of local school tax savings.

The trouble is that I’m not sure Asheville Planned Parenthood exists as a nonprofit. The related nonprofits are Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Carolina Abortion Fund, but Carolina and certainly the South Atlantic are far too dilute (no pun intended) for me to recoup an individual investment in saved local school tax, not being a Cecil, and I have far less to give than to invest due to retirement worries.

The city of Asheville or Buncombe County might be able to recoup the benefits of funding abortions for all of Carolina or the South Atlantic, but I as an individual can’t hope to.

—Alan Ditmore
Leicester

Editor’s note: Xpress checked in with Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and received this information about the organization’s structure from communications director Molly Rivera: “The Asheville health center is part of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, which is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization. PPSAT operates 14 health centers across North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia and the southwest portion of Virginia. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic is an affiliate of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.”

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: Abortion funds are too dilute

  1. indy499

    It’s obviously very early in the year with lots of letters left to be written to Mountain Xpress in 2023.

    That said, you are an early favorite for whack job letter of the year. Good luck.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.