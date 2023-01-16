Letter: We owe all citizens opportunity for housing

[Regarding “Buncombe Lags on Goals for Resident Well-being,” Dec. 14, Xpress:] Many years ago, I worked in emergency housing in Clearwater, Fla. I saw firsthand the benefits of Section 8 housing. This was not a free ride but oftentimes just the assistance people needed to overcome the sometimes almost impossible hurdles of moving from houseless to housed.

Being housed makes a tremendous difference when looking for employment, creating a stable base for school assignments and the beginnings of being part of a community. These are just a few of the benefits. Whatever the source, I believe we owe all our citizens an opportunity to be housed.

— Bernise A. Lynch

Swannanoa