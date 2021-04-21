Paint the town RAD: District celebrates project completion
A key milestone in the more-than-decade-long project to transform Asheville’s River Arts District into a center for art, commerce, recreation and housing has arrived, and now it’s time to party. A series of celebratory events is scheduled between Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, and Thursday, May 20, the birthday of the late literary artist and environmental pioneer, Wilma Dykeman.
arts
Around town: Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre concert series returnsLocal bluegrass band Balsam Range will kick off the 2021 Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre concert series. Also: WNC History Cafe returns; Conserving Carolina hosts photo contest; and more.
food
What’s new in food: Archetype wins big in New York International Beer CompetitionArchetype Brewing wins N.C. Belgian Brewery of the Year, plus a new hemp cafe, Lasagna Love and new local alcohol choices at Mother Earth Food.
news
Community members blast planned homeless camp removalAsheville has issued removal orders for camps at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Aston Park, along Cherry and Hill streets and at Riverbend Park near the Walmart Supercenter on Bleachery…
Council approves $1.6M land purchase to expand Deaverview housing communityEventually, the city plans to use the land to revamp Deaverview into a “purpose built community,” which, according to the Atlanta-based nonprofit steering the national model, would help local leaders…