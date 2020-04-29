Paradise Lost: Outdoor recreation hit by closures
Volume
26/ Issue
40
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Getty Images
After Asheville and Buncombe County closed their parks because of COVID-19, outdoor enthusiasts still had access to the national forests and the Blue Ridge Parkway. But as of mid-April, directives have constricted those choices as well — prompting frustration among some hikers and business owners.
arts
Jon Stickley Trio proceeds with album release despite COVID-19 obstaclesThe eclectic, Asheville-based instrumental band’s first record in three years combines elements of electronic music, ska and bluegrass.
food
Carolina Beer Guy: Breweries help community during pandemicNumerous Asheville-area breweries are finding ways to support local residents affected by COVID-19.
news
Living through COVID-19 at the Battery Park Senior ApartmentsFor the last two decades, Barbara Gravelle has called the Battery Park Apartments in downtown Asheville her home. Like many right now, she is anxious about the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Buncombe County begins trimming 2021 budgetThe spending reductions presented on April 21 by Budget Director Jennifer Barnette totaled about $1.5 million — less than 7% of an estimated $22 million gap between revenues and expenditures…