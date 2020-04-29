Paradise Lost: Outdoor recreation hit by closures

After Asheville and Buncombe County closed their parks because of COVID-19, outdoor enthusiasts still had access to the national forests and the Blue Ridge Parkway. But as of mid-April, directives have constricted those choices as well — prompting frustration among some hikers and business owners.

  • Living through COVID-19 at the Battery Park Senior Apartments

    -by Thomas Calder
    For the last two decades, Barbara Gravelle has called the Battery Park Apartments in downtown Asheville her home. Like many right now, she is anxious about the current COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Buncombe County begins trimming 2021 budget

    -by Daniel Walton
    The spending reductions presented on April 21 by Budget Director Jennifer Barnette totaled about $1.5 million — less than 7% of an estimated $22 million gap between revenues and expenditures…