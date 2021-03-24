Safe Passage: Wildlife groups, NCDOT collaborate on crossings

March 24, 2021

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Bridget Donaldson, Virginia Transportation Research Council
Local conservation groups are pushing for animal-friendly pathways across Interstate 40 between Asheville and Knoxville. And a new children’s book by Frances Figart, A Search for Safe Passage, builds awareness of the issue among a new generation of wildlife advocates.

