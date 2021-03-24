Safe Passage: Wildlife groups, NCDOT collaborate on crossings
Local conservation groups are pushing for animal-friendly pathways across Interstate 40 between Asheville and Knoxville. And a new children’s book by Frances Figart, A Search for Safe Passage, builds awareness of the issue among a new generation of wildlife advocates.
arts
Holophonic Theatre debuts with audio-only dystopian cyberpunk musicalNye and Terran discuss their labor of love and launching a new inclusive theater company.
food
Spring brings new opportunities for local restaurants and food companiesWe Give a Share plans to increase its capacity, Cúrate Spanish Wine Club hosts a series of virtual wine tastings and cooking demos and chef Susi Gott Séguret relaunches her…
news
Parent’s story highlights difficulties connecting with Asheville City SchoolsAsheville City Schools Superintendent Gene Freeman disputed the account of a parent who said administrators failed to respond to repeated requests for information about what the closure of Asheville Primary…
ACS preschool changes draw commissioner, community critiques“The path we’re on right now is a collision that puts us backwards and actually takes classrooms offline,” said Buncombe County Commissioner Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, regarding the Asheville City Schools plan…
$51M in federal COVID relief on way to BuncombeThe funds, equal to roughly a quarter of budgeted property tax revenue for the current fiscal year and more than its budgeted spending on general government administration, represent by far…