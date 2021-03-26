Letter: Join Asheville High to help reverse global warming

Hello, WNC! It’s that time of year again to celebrate Earth Month throughout the entire month of April! There’s no better way I can think of than to create or join a team, and learn about and practice the solutions to reverse global warming through EcoChallenge.org’s Earth Month EcoChallenge. The EcoChallenges are either one-time only or daily and are rooted in Project Drawdown’s solutions to reverse global warming! Yes, you read that correctly — we know how to reverse this global crisis! Be excited!

Get your head and heart out of existential dread and practice hope, which requires both a will and a way. The Earth Month EcoChallenge presents the way while you possess the will. Create your own team or join Asheville High School’s team [avl.mx/95j]. Throughout April, let’s witness how our individual actions collectively add up to real, positive impacts. Let’s show the world that Asheville truly is a Climate City.

Follow @AHSsolarCougars on Instagram to see our work. If you are a sixth-12th grade teacher, email Sarah.Duffer@acsgmail.net to get free lessons to support your work.

Forward together!

— Sarah Duffer

Asheville High School science department

Asheville