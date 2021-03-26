Letter: Join Asheville High to help reverse global warming

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Hello, WNC! It’s that time of year again to celebrate Earth Month throughout the entire month of April! There’s no better way I can think of than to create or join a team, and learn about and practice the solutions to reverse global warming through EcoChallenge.org’s Earth Month EcoChallenge. The EcoChallenges are either one-time only or daily and are rooted in Project Drawdown’s solutions to reverse global warming! Yes, you read that correctly — we know how to reverse this global crisis! Be excited!

Get your head and heart out of existential dread and practice hope, which requires both a will and a way. The Earth Month EcoChallenge presents the way while you possess the will. Create your own team or join Asheville High School’s team [avl.mx/95j]. Throughout April, let’s witness how our individual actions collectively add up to real, positive impacts. Let’s show the world that Asheville truly is a Climate City.

Follow @AHSsolarCougars on Instagram to see our work. If you are a sixth-12th grade teacher, email Sarah.Duffer@acsgmail.net to get free lessons to support your work.

Forward together!

— Sarah Duffer
Asheville High School science department
Asheville

One thought on “Letter: Join Asheville High to help reverse global warming

  1. Enlightened Enigma

    Stop indoctrinating false information. Stop wasting learning time with a stupid political issue. STOP the MADNESS…
    Parents don’t want this bullshit either…

