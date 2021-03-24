Letter: Defunding the police

It’s a very simple equation. Less $$$s for police and fighting crime = more crime! What is it going to take for the media to start listening to the vast majority of folks who feel this way? Stop glorifying the fringe, please. This is why you all are losing your funding, i.e., readership.

— Barry Shoor

Asheville

P.S. That’s not to say that other social problems, i.e., homeless and other social issues, should not be receiving funding as well.