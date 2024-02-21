Up, Up and Away: Buncombe County’s living wage keeps climbing
According to Just Economics of Western North Carolina, which has been calculating the local living wage since 2008, a single person working full time in Buncombe County needs to make $22.10 per hour to afford basic expenses. Other organizations, including Living Wage for US and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, show an increasing living wage in Buncombe County as well.
What’s new in food: YMCA unveils Nutrition Outreach HubNutrition Outreach Hub opens in Woodfin. Plus: Asheville Cat Weirdos host food drive, Pubcycle turns 10 and more!
Native salamander species nears endangermentThe Hickory Nut Gorge green salamander, found exclusively in a 14-mile-long gorge southeast of Asheville, is being considered for listing under the Endangered Species Act by the U.S. Fish and…
CMS report on Mission Hospital details deaths of patients, significant delays in careThe 384-page document details why CMS placed the hospital in immediate jeopardy, the most serious sanction a hospital can face. It spotlights not only patient deaths and long delays in care but…
Asheville school staff gets promised raises as district faces $4.5 million shortfallThe Asheville City Board of Education voted unanimously Feb. 12 to make 2% supplement increases permanent, despite a projected $4.5 million budget shortfall in 2024-25.
Council approves downtown restroom project after heated debateTension was high at the Feb. 13 Asheville City Council meeting as Council members decided the fate of a plan to install a 24-hour, prefabricated restroom unit outside the Rankin…