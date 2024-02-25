Letter: Focus on what makes area inviting

No market research necessary: In order to encourage locals and visitors to enjoy our environs, it is essential to give more attention to what makes a space inviting.

Include friendly, helpful people actually attending the paid parking lots we now have dotted all over. Patrons will feel secure, knowing their vehicles and belongings are being looked after in their absence and be likely to spend more time and dollars in the venues!

Also, provide free shuttles during events/daylight hours so that those living just outside the city limits or those not needing to park nearby can park safely in attended lots while they partake in restaurants, galleries and shops.

And what about bringing back clean, tasteful waste and recycling canisters (that are emptied regularly), making it easy to dispose of one’s used cups and such instead of expecting people to carry their litter with them back home. It is not a trail or hiking experience people are looking for when they are in an urban setting.

There is much opportunity here with what we already have without spending millions more. Simple works: Make things inviting, and they will come.

— Libi Libner

Candler