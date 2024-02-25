Letter: Edwards’ legislation hasn’t helped WNC

Republican Congressman Chuck Edwards has been campaigning heavily with a misleading TV ad about how he is helping WNC law enforcement because he co-sponsored H.R. 467, the HALT Fentanyl Act, and has helped the border crisis by voting for H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act. Neither of these bills have passed into law. Trump, who seems to control the Republicans, wouldn’t let them.

Only three of Edwards’ co-sponsored bills have actually become law: H.J. Res. 26, approving a criminal code for Washington, D.C.; H.R. 1096, approving minting of coins for the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps; and H.R. 5110, authorizing elementary and high schools to use funds to purchase weapons to teach shooting sports. None of Edwards’ co-sponsored laws are helping law enforcement or anyone else in Western North Carolina.

Republican colleagues who have co-sponsored nearly 200 bills with Edwards include MAGA Republicans Lauren Boebert, Andy Biggs, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz and Troy Nehls. Chuck Edwards should remember the adage “You are the company you keep,” but maybe he already is.

— John H. Fisher

Hendersonville