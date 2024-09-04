Human donor milk program expands to Sylva

Birthstone Breastfeeding & Wellness Center, 494 W. Main St., Sylva, is a new donor depot of the N.C. Human Donor Milk Program, which seeks to expand the availability of pasteurized human donor milk for infants.
Pasteurized human donor milk can help bridge the gap until a mother’s milk supply comes in and promote longer breastfeeding. Mothers donate their frozen milk, and a sample from each donation is lab-tested for safety. Then thawed milk from multiple donors is combined, homogenized, pasteurized, lab-tested again and frozen until ready for distribution.
The Human Donor Milk Program is an initiative of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health. The Sylva depot is one of five new locations introduced this month. A map of locations for pasteurized human donor milk is available for recipients and donors at avl.mx/e2i. For more information, contact milklab@wakemed.org.
Caregiver support group starts
The Council on Aging of Buncombe County and the Marshall County Public Library have started a family caregiver support group that will meet every fourth Thursday, 1-2:30 p.m., at 1135 N. Main St., Marshall. No registration is required.
In a separate event at the library on Thursday, Sept. 12, at noon, Council on Aging of Buncombe County family caregiver support specialist Steffie Duginske will discuss self-care for the caregiver and strategies to prevent burnout. No registration is required.
Carrier Park playground reopens
Asheville Parks and Recreation reopened the Carrier Park playground on Aug. 15. The playground, originally built in 2001 from wood, has been completely replaced with new play structures made from environmentally friendly plastic lumber. The playground is at 220 Amboy Road, located within the velodrome.
Stroke camp set for Sept. 20-21
Mission Health is sponsoring a United Stroke Alliance Retreat and Refresh Stroke Camp, Friday-Sunday, Sept. 20-22, at Lake Junaluska Conference & Retreat Center, 91 N. Lakeshore Drive, Lake Junaluska. The camp is for stroke survivors, caregivers, family and friends. The weekend will include education, socialization, crafts, games, a talent show and nature walks. Tickets are $150 per adult, $75 for children ages 5-15 and free for children 4 and younger. Each participant must be registered individually at avl.mx/e2q. For information about financial assistance, call 309-688-5450.
Medication review available
Mountain Area Health Education Center pharmacists have partnered with the Council on Aging of Buncombe County to create Mountain Medwise Alliance, a medication review for Medicare enrollees. Pharmacists will conduct a thorough medication review, provide counseling on the best Medicare plans for the patient and refer patients to additional services. Request an appointment at MAHEC Family Health Center at 828-257-4730 or MAHEC Internal Medicine at 828-771-3500.
Free lunch for ACS students
Asheville City Schools’ School Nutrition Program now offers online applications for free and reduced-price school meals via the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. Families can apply or reapply for free and reduced-price school meals anytime they experience a change in income. Applications are available at avl.mx/e2j. For more information, call 828-350-6110.
New pickleball nets tested at Weaver Park
Two new pickleball nets are being piloted at Weaver Park, 200 Murdock Ave. Asheville Parks and Recreation (APR) will determine whether the wheel-based nets are safe for court surfaces. According to the APR website, the city lined all existing tennis courts with pickleball lines in 2023, and select courts received pickleball nets. However, the previous pickleball nets caused damage to the courts and resulted in $47,000 in repaving at Malvern Hills and Murphy-Oakley parks. More information on public courts and the court schedule is at avl.mx/e2w.
Community kudos
- Mission Health registered nurses Amber Hyman, Hannalie Lindsey, Linda Pitman, Debbie Ogden, Shelby Harbin and Kathy McElreath have been recognized as part of the 2024 Great 100 Nurses for North Carolina. Honorees are nominated by their peers.
- UNC Health Pardee has added Henderson County Assistant County Manager Amy Brantley, First Citizens Bank Regional Executive Greg Burnette and UNC Health Chief Financial Officer Will Bryant to its 15-person board of directors. UNC Health Pardee is a not-for-profit health care organization. The new board members will serve through 2027.
Mark your calendars
- Vaya Health is hosting a presentation on navigating depression for adults Thursday, Sept. 5, 1-2 p.m., at Mars Hill Library, 25 Library St., Mars Hill. The workshop will address risk factors, symptoms and treatment options. Register at avl.mx/e2o.
- The Buncombe County Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a free overdose reversal training Friday, Sept. 6, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at 40 Coxe Ave. Participants will learn how to recognize signs of an overdose and how to administer naloxone and will receive a free Narcan kit. For more information, contact Mitchell Albers at mitchell.albers@buncombecounty.org.
- The N.C. Dental Society Foundation and N.C. Missions of Mercy will hold a free dental clinic for adults Friday-Saturday, Sept. 6-7, at Biltmore Church – East Asheville Campus, 801 Fairview Road. The clinic will open at 6 a.m. both days, and patients will be seen in the order of their arrival. Available treatments include extractions, fillings, cleanings, exams and X-rays.
- The nonprofit All Souls Counseling Center is hosting a Mental Health Matters: Walk/Run for Awareness on Saturday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m.-noon, at the Karl Straus Track, 600 Wellness Way at UNC Asheville. The family-friendly event will include a resource fair with information from mental health and wellness providers. Participants may walk around the track or complete a route around UNCA’s campus, which is approximately a 5K. Participants ages 22 and younger are free, while the fee for other participants is $20. All proceeds will go to All Souls. Register at avl.mx/e3i.
- Attorney Cynthia Alleman and Athena Kinch from Hope for the Future, a guardianship social services agency, will hold an event for the National Alliance on Mental Illness Western Carolina on planning for the future for a loved one with mental illness Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-7 p.m., at AmeriHealth Caritas NC, 216 Asheland Ave. Topics will include special-needs trusts, the legal, medical and financial obligations of guardianship, and care options for loved ones. The event is free, but registration is required at 828-505-7353 or info@namiwnc.org.
- The Henderson County Department of Public Health is hosting a free suicide prevention workshop Friday, Sept. 13, 2 p.m., at 1200 Spartanburg Highway, Suite 100, Hendersonville. The 90-minute Question, Persuade, Refer training will address the risk factors of suicide, cues that someone is considering suicide, myths and facts about suicide, and how to listen and influence a person to seek help. For more information contact 828-692-4223.
- First United Methodist Church, 566 S. Haywood St., Waynesville, will be screening Plastic People, a documentary about chemicals in microplastics and health, Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m.
- Urologist Dr. W. Glover Little at UNC Health Pardee is offering free prostate cancer screenings 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Pardee Cancer Center, 805 Sixth Ave. W., Hendersonville. Men ages 40-75 who have never been diagnosed and have not had a screening in the past nine months may participate. Call 828-696-1342 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- NC Youth and Family Voices Amplified, a program through UNC Greensboro Center for Youth, Family and Community Partnerships that supports mental health and well-being in young people, will host a youth leadership event Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m-4 p.m., at Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness, 209 Tunnel Road. Youths ages 14-24 are invited to learn leadership strategies and resource tools. For more information, contact Kyle Reece at kjreece@uncg.edu. To register visit avl.mx/pryd.
- Love and Respect Recovery Community Center, 350 Chadwick Ave., Suite 300, Hendersonville, will provide naloxone training and give out free naloxone noon-5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26. The event will include a tour of the nonprofit’s new drop-in center, and participants can organize an outreach team to distribute naloxone to people who are homeless. Register at avl.mx/e34.
