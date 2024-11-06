Women in Business: Magic in the making

Editor’s note: For our annual Women in Business issue, we invited women in our local business communities to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. The first three questions were asked prior to Tropical Storm Helene.

Charla Schlueter is the owner of Gamers’ Haunt, a shop focused on Magic the Gathering cards and accessories. The business is temporarily closed due to Tropical Storm Helene.

Xpress: What was the path that led you to founding your business?

Schlueter: I was incredibly lucky to buy Gamers’ Haunt from a friend. I wanted to help grow and build the community he had started. I love having a place where it isn’t about the bottom line but about making a difference in people’s everyday lives. I think where we find joy, such as in games, is where we make those differences.

What is the strangest aspect of running a business in Asheville?

Realizing what a small town Asheville is. I have reconnected with friends I haven’t seen in over a decade because they play Magic and show up at my shop. Also, it is incredible to see the diverse backgrounds Magic attracts. Players are bartenders, lawyers, teachers, baristas, kids — really it is a game that spans not just age but professions.

How do you define success, and what should every entrepreneur know before launching a business?

I find success in having a loyal community base of people that will fight for your business because they love it as much as I do. The friends and connections I have made running Gamers’ Haunts are some of the most lasting and loyal relationships a person could hope for. I think success is important to be measured not just on how well you are doing but by how well you can take care of your employees. Entrepreneurs setting out need to find something they love enough to do 1,000 times a day and make sure it is something the community is also looking for.

Follow-up question in the aftermath of Helene: How are you doing, and what is the greatest need for local business owners at this moment?

This is a difficult question. In so, so many ways I am fortunate. My inventory made it — which is fantastic, since it is cardboard! However, like so many businesses, ours has been inoperable due to a tree falling on the building and rain causing damage. Other local businesses have opened their doors to us, offering places to shelter in until we have a space again. It is incredible how supportive Asheville businesses are of one another. Even “competitors” have reached their hand out helping us rebuild. As corny as it sounds, this is why I am in business — the community.

I want to be able to tell you that local businesses need support by sharing our stories. But, we need grants and funds from outside of WNC. Everyone is hurting here. From businesses to homes crushed, we need the world to remember us when the cameras have turned to other news.

But if nothing else, this storm has taught me to be flexible. It has been like building in quicksand. Every day I make a plan on how to figure out how to pay bills, employees and myself while creating a space for people to also escape and play games together. But I have been beyond humbled by the love and support of Magic players near and far. It has been wonderful to see. Thanks to Shaolin Kung Fu of Asheville for letting us use their space, allowing us to still host 100-plus players on the weekends — our wall decorations just have a few more swords than before.