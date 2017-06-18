Screen scene: Local film news

• Creation Care Alliance of Western North Carolina hosts two screenings of From the Ashes. Michael Bonfiglio’s 2017 documentary examines the complicated social, environmental and economic issues surrounding coal in the U.S. and specifically addresses recent controversies in North Carolina. The first showing takes place Thursday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m. at Mad Batter Food & Film in Franklin. Due to limited seating, reservations are recommended (call 828-586-3555). The second screening occurs Friday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m. at First Congregational UCC in Asheville. Free. creationcarealliance.org

• The board of directors at Hendersonville Community Co-op hosts a family movie night on Friday, June 23, 6-9 p.m. in its Community Room with a screening of Wall-E. Popcorn will be provided, and attendees can bring additional snacks. Free. hendersonville.coop

• Silver Fork Winery in Morganton starts its Movie Under the Stars: Classic ’80s Rewind series on Saturday, June 24, at 8:30 p.m. with The Princess Bride. Free. silverforkwinery.com

• Hi-Wire Brewing kicks off its Summer Classics movie series on Saturday, June 24, at its Big Top location with an 8:30 p.m. screening of Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. The brewery’s parking lot will be transformed into an outdoor movie theater, and the event will occur rain or shine. Admission is freev and attendees are invited to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Foothills Local Meats will provide classic movie theater eats, including $3 corndogs. hiwirebrewing.com

• Pack Memorial Library continues its monthly Legends of Music film series — curated by local jazz pianist Michael Jefry Stevens — on Monday, June 26, at 2 p.m. with Joni Mitchell: A Woman of Heart and Mind. Susan Lacy’s 2003 American Masters documentary looks at how the Canadian singer-songwriter’s music evolved from personal folk into pop, jazz and avant-garde. The film features concert footage and interviews with James Taylor, Herbie Hancock, David Crosby and others. Free. avl.mx/ff

• Raiders of the Lost Ark is the next selection in The Orange Peel’s Summer Movie Series and will be shown on Monday, June 26, at 8 p.m. Free. theorangepeel.net

• Transgender advocacy group Tranzmission presents a screening of MAJOR! on Wednesday, June 28, at 7 p.m. at Grail Moviehouse. Annalise Ophelian’s 2015 documentary explores the life and campaigns of Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a formerly incarcerated black transgender elder and activist who has been fighting for the rights of trans women of color for more than four decades. A discussion will follow the screening. Tickets are $9 and available online and at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com