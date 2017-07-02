Screen scene: Local film news

• The Carolina Cinemark’s weekly Summer Movie Clubhouse series continues Wednesday, July 5, at 10 a.m. with Goosebumps, and Wednesday, July 12, at 10 a.m. with The Iron Giant. Tickets to each show are $1. avl.mx/3w5

• Grail Moviehouse’s and the Asheville Jewish Community Center’s monthly Israeli Film Series — designed to allow viewers to use film as their window into the minds and culture of Israel — continues Sunday, July 9, at 3 p.m. with A Tale of Love and Darkness. Based on the memoir by novelist Amos Oz, Natalie Portman’s 2015 directorial debut explores the artist as a young man and his relationship with his mother during the end of the British Mandate for Palestine and the early years of the state of Israel. Portman also wrote the screenplay and stars as Oz’s mother, Fania. Tickets are $7 and available online or at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• Freeburg Pianos in Hendersonville continues its monthly Legends of Music film series — curated by local jazz pianist Michael Jefry Stevens — on Thursday, July 6, at 7 p.m. with Frank Sinatra: The Man and the Myth. Marino Amoruso’s 2004 documentary follows the entertainer from his boyhood in Hoboken, N.J., through his award-winning career as a singer and actor. Free. freeburgpianos.com

• Registration is open for Asheville School of Film’s Youth Summer Filmmaking Experience. The two-week intensive course is ideal for teenagers and will be held Monday, July 17, through Friday, July 28, running Monday-Friday from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Students will gain experience in filmmaking and be exposed to the range of career opportunities available in the film industry.

During the program, students will direct, shoot and edit a short 5- to 7-minute script of the group’s choosing. The first week of class will involve primarily instruction, with the second week shifting to the film’s production. Students will then be able to view their film on the big screen at a local theater with friends and family, and receive a digital copy of the film to keep. The course costs $495 and includes access to all equipment. Class size is limited to allow the most personalized hands-on teaching experience possible. Register online and pay your deposit early to reserve a place. ashevilleschooloffilm.com