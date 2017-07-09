Screen scene: Local film news

• Asheville Brewing Co. celebrates the 30th anniversary of Mel Brooks’ Spaceballs with a screening on Thursday, July 13, at 7 p.m. at its Merrimon Avenue theater. Tickets are $3 and available at the box office. ashevillebrewing.com

• The West Asheville Library’s Pixar film series continues on Friday, July 14, at 4:30 p.m. with a screening of Toy Story 3. The feature presentation will be preceded by the Pixar short film Day and Night. Free. avl.mx/1z5

• The City of Asheville Parks and Recreation Department’s 2017 season of Movies in the Park continues Friday, July 14, with Up. Children’s craft activities begin at 6:30 p.m., and the film starts at dusk on a giant screen on the Pack Square Park stage. The series continues monthly through September. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or a blanket. Free. avl.mx/3s9

• The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville’s Environmental & Social Justice film series continues Friday, July 14, at 7 p.m. with a screening of Equal Means Equal. Kamala Lopez’s 2016 documentary examines how women in the U.S. are treated today, while arguing for the urgency of ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment. Free. uuasheville.org

• Hi-Wire Brewing’s Summer Classics movie series rolls on with a Saturday, July 15, screening of Fast Times at Ridgemont High at 8:30 p.m. at its Big Top location. The brewery’s parking lot will be transformed into an outdoor movie theater, and the event will occur rain or shine. Admission is free, and attendees are invited to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Foothills Local Meats will provide classic movie theater eats, including $3 corndogs. hiwirebrewing.com

• On Sunday, July 16, Grail Moviehouse presents Deconstructing the Beatles’ Rubber Soul, the final installment in a four-part educational journey with musicologist Scott Freiman, at 5 and 7:15 p.m. An internationally recognized expert and lecturer on the music of the Beatles, Freiman combines his love of the band with his experience as a composer, producer and engineer to craft informative lectures about the Fab Four’s creative process. Tickets are $10 and available at the Grail box office and online. grailmoviehouse.com

• Pack Memorial Library continues its monthly Legends of Music film series — curated by local jazz pianist Michael Jefry Stevens — on Monday, July 17, at 2 p.m. with Weather Report: Live in Germany 1971. The concert film captures the influential jazz rock band, led by keyboard player Joe Zawinul and saxophonist Wayne Shorter, on its first European tour. Free. avl.mx/ff